A few days ago I was substitute teaching in a local high school. Every day as a substitute teacher is an adventure with surprises. This day, it was a moment when words failed me. Here’s the background of the story.
Quite often a class or at least a number of high school students complete the school work assignments of the day and there’s still a lot of time before the bell rings. Some students move right on to other assignments or just start reading a book. But it’s not unusual for a student to start playing an entertaining video of some sort on their phone. Thumbs flying, text messages, tweets and other social media interactions flood the cell towers.
However, I’m so old-school that my Dad jokes are great Grand Dad jokes. So if there is considerable class time to go, I often approach the idle or relaxing student and confirm in a friendly manner that the day’s assignment is complete. After giving the student my congratulations and a “good work” reward sticker, my next question often is, “So, how do you intend to use the rest of this class time productively?”
About half the time, this question jars the young person’s recollection of an assignment that needs some attention and they get to work on it. I tell them, “Excellent choice,” and I move along.
But not infrequently the relaxed scholar tells me that they are all caught up in all their classes and they don’t have even a novel to read. At this point in our conversation I inform the student that I have some intellectually stimulating material in my substitute teaching suitcase and would they like to see it?
A lot of the high school students have had me as a sub going back to their elementary school days and they know that somehow this is going to be some sort of quirky, Mr. Paul humor. The ones who only know me from the stickers and subject related puns of this class are usually curious, too.
For the student-athletes I have a sports metaphor that almost never fails to keep them working for the entire class period. I tell them a story that goes like this:
Imagine, l say to the athlete, you are playing your biggest rival. There’s two minutes left on the clock. Your parents and grandparents are in the bleachers. The cheerleaders are screaming. The band is playing. The crowd is going wild. The air is electrified. But you, you are focused. Your mind is on the game.
So tell me, I ask the student, does your team just sit on the bench for the last two minutes of the game? Of course, the student-athlete gets the point and I wrap up the story, saying, “It’s like that in Mr. Paul’s class, too.” “We play to the bell.”
And what, you may wonder, is the intellectually stimulating material I provide? It might be a short pamphlet about George Washington or Benjamin Franklin. But often as not it’s a dictionary.
Now you’d think that when I “assign” the letter “S” words that there would be teenager pushback at this, but no. I remind the student how their mom will be so pleased at their expanded vocabulary when she asks, “What did you learn in school today?”.
Often the student gets into the dictionary and starts sharing cool, new “S” words with their classmates and there is a run on dictionaries. I assign other letters for interested students to study. I was amazed the first time this happened. Now I carry multiple dictionaries.
But this day was different.
I approached an 11th grade young man with my routine. His head was down. His face was almost hidden under a baseball cap and a hoodie. When I quipped how his mom would be impressed with his new “S” words the boy muttered something about his mom being out of the picture.
Still keeping it light, I then offered the suggestion that whoever loves him at home would be impressed. Then, in a quiet voice, his head hanging down, the young man said, “Nobody loves me.”
I’m kneeling next to his desk, looking into his sad, sincere face. My lighthearted spirit changed in a few heartbeats. A wave of sadness washed over my spirit. A pause, and all I could think to quietly say was, “Mr. Paul loves you.”
What else could I say? What would you say?
The bell rang. Class was over. The kids piled out the door and the next group filed in. I’ll probably never see this young man again, but in that moment I cared for him like one of my own.
That evening I hugged my live-in teenage granddaughters a bit longer than usual. I committed to let them know that they are loved a lot more often. Maybe what goes around will eventually come around in this young man’s life and in the lives of more of the unloved lives like his if we do our part to spread a bit more love around.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
(1) comment
Mr. Paul is easily the best substitute the school district has[beam][beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.