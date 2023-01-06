We’ve come to the end of another holiday season and now it’s time to take down the decorations, shed those holiday pounds, and put all those great gifts to use. Some may have even brought a new furry companion into the household. To all those first timers, and even if you’re an “old hat” to pet ownership, it may be helpful to think about how to proceed.
Companionship and unconditional love of a pet can be one of life’s greatest joys, but if you find yourself constantly struggling with undesirable behaviors (e.g., ripped up shoes, scratched furniture, house soiling, aggression towards other animals, etc.) you may be wondering if all the trouble is even worth it.
Pet training and socialization are among the most important aspects of responsible pet ownership, and they go hand in hand with proper nutrition, exercise, and affection in raising a well-rounded pet.
You’re in luck in that training assistance for dogs can be found throughout the Pocatello area! Training for cats…not so much. However, there is an abundant supply of input for cat “training” or, better put, “behavioral modifications” on the internet and through local rescue organizations.
Another thing to consider is socialization of a dog or cat to live in human society by exposing them to new environments and situations. Ideally, socialization of a pet should begin during the “sensitive period”, which is between 3 and 9 weeks of age for kittens and 3 and 14 weeks of age for puppies. However, socialization is possible at any age, even when a pet is much older.
Help your pet become more familiar with his or her world by encouraging the following activities:
— Interaction with you and your family.
— Interaction with other people, especially children.
— Exposure to other animals.
— Exposure to new places, such as other homes, your vehicle, and the veterinarian’s office.
— Getting your pet used to being touched and handled.
— Learning about appropriate responses to environmental stimuli.
There are many veterinary care clinics in the Pocatello area which can help you with everything from preventive care and routine vaccinations to emergency services and treatment. Pets should start early in life when they're puppies or kittens to get used to going to the vet. This will make it easier on them and you as they get older.
Regular visits to a veterinarian can help to prevent health problems before they start. Regular check-ups and vaccinations can help to keep your pet healthy and avoid diseases that could be expensive to treat. Early detection is key when it comes to treating health problems in pets.
It cannot be stressed enough: Owning a pet can teach you and your child a lot about patience. Often, bonding with a new pet is going to take time, and you need to give the animal space and time to get used to their new surroundings, settle in and form relationships with their humans and fellow four-legged housemates.
If pets could be instant best pals, that would be great. However, it’s rarely the case, and hopefully you’ve considered the new addition whose personality suits you, your family and your current pets. You may be smitten with that feisty kitten, but your geriatric cat with arthritis and kidney disease will certainly think otherwise.
One effective tool in your pet introduction “toolbox” may be to create separate areas for your new and current pets. This will allow them to have their own spaces to relax without fighting over resources. In the beginning, you may need to place baby gates or other barriers to keep the areas truly separate to introduce the pets slowly. For example, cats often need more time than dogs to adapt to change (go figure), so outfit a spare bedroom or office for your new cat. Place a litter box, food and water dishes, bedding and climbing tower for maximum comfort, and allow your cats to sniff each other under the door until they appear comfortable.
From my own experiences I can attest that pet introduction is far from an exact science. Fortunately, there is plenty of help through your vet, internet, and local animal rescues. The following are a few things to consider when digging into your introduction “toolbox.”
— Use your pets’ scents by way of introduction at home.
— Let pets meet face-to-face in neutral territory.
— Always use positive reinforcement for both pets.
— Maintain a normal pet routine.
— Be patient with both pets.
Winston Churchill once said, “A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.” The challenges bringing a pet into your family may seem insurmountable at times, however, the resultant unconditional love and joy that it will bring into your life will make it more than worthwhile. Be an optimist.
Local animal welfare organization events and services
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low-cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices at 850 Barton Road.
BHS holds an adoption day the second Saturday of every month (except December) from noon to 4 p.m. It is located at 850 Barton Road.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.