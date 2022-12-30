Todd Thomas NEW

Todd Thomas

Last July, at the State GOP convention in Twin Falls, I served as a delegate from Franklin County. It was a glorious and eye -pening experience for me. I certainly learned a lot about the political process and about human behavior. As the annual winter meetings for the GOP state central committee are fast approaching, I have been doing my homework on the 51 pages of proposed rules and resolutions. I am the author of four of the resolutions contained in those 51 pages. But what I am most “worked up” about is not my own work, but Rule 2022-04 concerning crossover voting. Its author is Branden Durst, a former registered Democrat and unsuccessful candidate for superintendent of public instruction. In the Dec. 27, 2022, edition of the ISJ, a front page article by Kelcie Moseley-Morris does a great job of describing this proposed rule.

I simply want to opine my objection in this column, as I will on Jan 6-7 at the GOP winter meetings in Boise when this rule is presented for debate. When this crossover voting rule was presented in Twin Falls, I voted no; I intend to vote no once again in Boise.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.