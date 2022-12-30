Last July, at the State GOP convention in Twin Falls, I served as a delegate from Franklin County. It was a glorious and eye -pening experience for me. I certainly learned a lot about the political process and about human behavior. As the annual winter meetings for the GOP state central committee are fast approaching, I have been doing my homework on the 51 pages of proposed rules and resolutions. I am the author of four of the resolutions contained in those 51 pages. But what I am most “worked up” about is not my own work, but Rule 2022-04 concerning crossover voting. Its author is Branden Durst, a former registered Democrat and unsuccessful candidate for superintendent of public instruction. In the Dec. 27, 2022, edition of the ISJ, a front page article by Kelcie Moseley-Morris does a great job of describing this proposed rule.
I simply want to opine my objection in this column, as I will on Jan 6-7 at the GOP winter meetings in Boise when this rule is presented for debate. When this crossover voting rule was presented in Twin Falls, I voted no; I intend to vote no once again in Boise.
My objections are based on the philosophy of keeping control in local hands. This proposed power grab rule is two faceted. If passed, it will control both who runs as a Republican candidate and who votes as a Republican. When did democracy say that the party leadership chooses the candidate? When in our nation’s history has one’s previous political affiliations determined our future affiliations? What happened to “one person, one vote” representation? Various demographics of our nation have had to fight, with some giving their lives, for the right to vote how and when they choose. This rule is nothing more than a restriction on that voting right and is its own form of tyranny. If I may liberally paraphrase FDR: “The world (Idaho) must be made safe for democracy. … The right (to vote our conscience) is more precious than peace, and we shall fight for the things which we have always carried nearest our hearts…”
One of our best and well-known freedoms is that anyone, you, me or our neighbor can choose to run for an elected office via a simple registration process. Paying a fee or collecting petition signatures will place your name on the ballot. Winning is not and never has been guaranteed; but the right to run and the right to register for whichever party we choose should be a right that is not infringed upon by any level of upper government. A faction of the current Idaho GOP is scared to death of a few Democrats switching their registrations to possibly affect the Republican races. Audits conducted by the Idaho Secretary of State have found this to simply NOT be the case. Yes, people switch parties, for a variety of reasons. Mr. Durst did that very thing in 2020. Recent national news reported Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona switching from Democrat to independent. I myself, once briefly registered as a Democrat in a show of misguided ephemeral support not of a specific candidate but an idea about which I later changed my mind. So… my point being that when someone switches parties, how do we know their motive?? If we believe in spiritual conversion from one denomination to another, then why can’t people’s political leanings and ideology change as well? Are they now a lifelong Republican? Have they been converted? It is not for us to judge. We should welcome them and encourage them to support the platforms of our conservative party.
Passage of this rule has the potential to change the voting landscape all throughout Idaho. Please recognize that we do not want our voting rights and rights to run for public office negatively affected in this manner. I am encouraging the Idaho GOP party leadership and the other delegates to these winter meetings to vote NO on Rule 2022-04. I also encourage anyone reading this to contact members of the state central committee and express your feelings on this issue. A complete list of county chairs can be found at idgop.org.
I also say to the Idaho GOP: “Improve our own brand and then we won't have to worry about Democrats, crossover votes or any other form of tyranny.” There is a lot more that should unite Idaho Republicans than divide them. Rule 2022-04 has the potential to divide not unify.
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
