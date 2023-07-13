Cal Thomas

Cal Thomas

If President Joe Biden is serious about seeking a second term, he must fix the problem of his vice president, Kamala Harris.

Though Biden's poll numbers are currently not much better than Harris', latest polling by the Los Angeles Times finds as of this month "41 percent of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Harris and 53 percent had an unfavorable opinion — a net rating of -12 percentage points." One wonders what those 41 percent see as Harris' accomplishments, because there have been none, as far as I can tell.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for his latest book “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.