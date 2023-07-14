Todd Thomas NEW

Life is full of surprises. Some are good and make me giggle or smile when I reflect on them. Others can be puzzling and keep me awake at night. Consequences of both tragic and pleasant nature are often part of these surprises. Grandpa Daw used to say, “Nothing is so bad that a little good can’t come from it.” It was his way of staying positive about life. Men and women of his generation certainly had a harder life than we do, so his statement has credibility to me. When I search my memories for such events, a few come to mind:

How about the time when I put my soon to be brother-in-law (Nels) in charge of cueing the music for my wedding 17 years ago. A small venue in their photography studio in Oakley, Idaho, attended by close friends and family. The CD was cued, or so we thought, on the song we had picked as “our song.” His job was to hit the play button as the bride entered the room to join me at the front of the room. I heard the door open and everyone turned to watch her promenade into the room with a bouquet in hand. I nodded at Nels and he dutifully hit the button. Much to our surprise and mild horror, the song that blasted was not the chosen one, but another sad country selection on the CD titled “Cheatin.” Some of the first words of the song were “when you were cheatin’....” There was an immediate panic on my face and his as he scrambled to hit “stop” and try again. What a way to start a marriage! LOL. We, as a family, have laughed at that surprise many times in the years since.

