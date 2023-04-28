Todd Thomas NEW

I am lucky. I have two jobs, but get four paychecks! I get one paycheck from FCMC and another much smaller one from Preston City. But they both carry a second, intangible, yet valuable paycheck.

With the funding of a Community Development Block Grant, the city of Preston recently completed construction of a new handicapped accessible playground at the Craner Field complex. And we will soon be adding a walking path in the same area. We were blessed to have the expert assistance of our SICOG representative Amanda Collins to achieve this milestone. We could not have accomplished this without her indefatigable guidance! Now, as warmer and drier weather is reluctantly arriving, I get paid every time I drive by Craner Field and witness dozens of children swarming over that zipline and jungle gym as parents relax nearby. Cha-ching! Payday for me!

Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.

