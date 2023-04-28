I am lucky. I have two jobs, but get four paychecks! I get one paycheck from FCMC and another much smaller one from Preston City. But they both carry a second, intangible, yet valuable paycheck.
With the funding of a Community Development Block Grant, the city of Preston recently completed construction of a new handicapped accessible playground at the Craner Field complex. And we will soon be adding a walking path in the same area. We were blessed to have the expert assistance of our SICOG representative Amanda Collins to achieve this milestone. We could not have accomplished this without her indefatigable guidance! Now, as warmer and drier weather is reluctantly arriving, I get paid every time I drive by Craner Field and witness dozens of children swarming over that zipline and jungle gym as parents relax nearby. Cha-ching! Payday for me!
We are also in the beginning stages of installing a pickleball court and are benefiting from some generous donations from local citizens and businesses. Born from the community spirit that puts Preston on the map. Cha-ching! Another payday for me!
When I eventually retire, I plan to write more about some of the experiences of home health care that are of that second paycheck variety. I am compensated fairly and adequately to pay my bills but it is that second paycheck that motivates me most days. Taking time to run an errand for an elderly homebound patient or just bringing their garbage can in from the curb and getting that smile and “thank you.” I had a particular experience just last week of this nature that deeply touched my heart and brought some private emotions to the surface. I will respect HIPAA for now and save that experience for that retirement project I mentioned above. Cha-ching! Payday for me!
I have shared some of my second paycheck experiences with my family and coworkers over the years. When I describe these memories to my children, it was from a place of trying to teach them to pick a career that comes with two paychecks. One gets deposited in the bank and is used to pay bills, but the other one lands in your heart and soul, never to be withdrawn.
Many of us have selected employment based purely on the wage or salary to be paid. Depending on the situation, that may be just fine as the primary criteria, especially in our younger, initial part time jobs. As I entered full-time, post-college, career-type employment, I learned about the other positive aspects such as health and life insurance coverage, paid time off and employer matching 401(k)s. I recall bragging to my dad about all the side benefits I was signing up for in my first job as a physical therapist at EIRMC in Idaho Falls, back in 1988. Some of these employer provided benefits features were unknown to him, as he was always self employed. He expressed relief that I was the recipient of such a good job with good benefits. “Remember that the cost of all those benefits adds hundreds if not thousands of dollars to your income by saving you the cost of buying them outright,” I recall him saying. That was his way of telling me he was proud of me.
As the years clicked by and my place of employment changed to other employers and even states (Idaho to West Virginia and back to Idaho) I had various levels of satisfaction with these side benefits. They were always available but not always affordable or applicable to my situation. Gradually, I started to take note of that other benefit that was not part of the HR package. A benefit I did not have to pay for via paycheck deductions. Anyone working in health care might agree with me that it is an intimate environment where it can be easy to make connections with our patients. In my experience, the geriatric and pediatric population can be especially magnetic and heart capturing. Witnessing their progress and learning about their lives can create a great deal of job satisfaction. It became more and more common for me to return home from work with an experience or story of a tender, humorous or heart warming patient interaction.
I will conclude this column with my usual sign off to my employers, my patients, my community and anyone else who has given me that “second paycheck”: Thank you and job well done!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
