Todd Thomas

In a fireside chat by FDR on May 27, 1941, President Roosevelt spoke of the “Nazi wall” that potentially and figuratively could surround the United States if the German troops were not defeated. “Not to keep the Nazis out, but to keep us in.”

I became aware of this speech while reading Doris Kearns Goodwin’s book entitled, “No Ordinary Time.” Looking at the date of the speech, it dawned on me that my dad, age 19 at the time, probably was huddled up by the family radio, maybe with Grandpa or Grandma Thomas, listening to FDR’s words. I was able to find the speech online and experienced a bit of Dad’s presence as I listened. I had goosebumps thinking I was sharing this speech with him, albeit 81 years later. You can find many of FDR and other presidential speeches at https://millercenter.org.

