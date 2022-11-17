In a fireside chat by FDR on May 27, 1941, President Roosevelt spoke of the “Nazi wall” that potentially and figuratively could surround the United States if the German troops were not defeated. “Not to keep the Nazis out, but to keep us in.”
I became aware of this speech while reading Doris Kearns Goodwin’s book entitled, “No Ordinary Time.” Looking at the date of the speech, it dawned on me that my dad, age 19 at the time, probably was huddled up by the family radio, maybe with Grandpa or Grandma Thomas, listening to FDR’s words. I was able to find the speech online and experienced a bit of Dad’s presence as I listened. I had goosebumps thinking I was sharing this speech with him, albeit 81 years later. You can find many of FDR and other presidential speeches at https://millercenter.org.
This is where FDR repeated his quotation from his first inaugural speech, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” It is also where he declared the country to be entering an “unlimited national emergency.” This declaration was necessary to give the president the power to assist Britain and other allies in repelling the enemy. The secondary effect of helping Britain was, of course, to keep the Germans far from our shores. Public sentiment for involvement in the European conflict was split but slowly growing, spurred by such fireside chats. The tipping point being the approaching calamity of December 7, 1941.
As I listened, I tried to imagine the feelings and emotions this speech may have stirred in my Dad. It made me feel closer to him and miss him in the midst of a wave of patriotism. I am certain he felt the desire to serve but was unable to do so due to both his 4F status (poor eyesight) and agriculture exemptions in place for conscription at the time. He did eventually find a way to serve his country by working at the Defense Depot in Ogden, Utah, during the winter months when no farm work was needed. I think he was proud of his work there as he mentioned it frequently when the topic of WW2 was discussed. He also did his part to emotionally support the soldiers as I have copies of many letters he wrote to friends and relatives who were more actively serving. These letters are full of positive statements and encouragement, proving his patriotism.
When FDR mentioned the “Nazi wall,” I thought of Trump’s wall on our southern border. Now, don't get riled up thinking I am comparing Trump to the Nazi movement. Not at all…just a coincidence in choice of words. I have become a bit more sympathetic to the idea of a border wall as I watch reports of the immigration situation. Trump’s wall is nothing like the Nazi wall referred to by FDR. It was not proposed as a deterrent for exit but rather to effect illegal, uncontrolled entrance. Done judiciously and humanely, it may serve a purpose in easing the flow to a more manageable level.
I then drifted back to my dad and my grandpa. What would their impressions and opinions be of the world and time I live in? They would still be stalwart unabashed Republicans in philosophy; but how would they interpret Trump, election fraud claims, the immigration policies, or the Affordable Care Act? That is a conversation in which I would love to participate. Maybe out by the granaries or in the truck riding to the farm. If I know them like I think I do…then I know.
The greatest generation is basically gone. A library of knowledge and wisdom disappears when we lose those men and women. We can all agree that there exists a level of divisiveness in our current societal climate that has not existed in history. I wish we could put the recent past behind us, but not the more distant past. The nation rallied and America could have never accomplished victory on dual battlefields if that greatest generation I speak of had not put differences of politics and opinions on the back burner and fought courageously. But regardless, I look forward to that day when the three of us sit and chat again; that I do not fear.
