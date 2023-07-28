I suspect that, for the average American, what lies at the heart of being an American is experiencing the individualism that we cherish. By that I mean possessing the right to chart your own course through life, to make the choices that really matter, the ones that make you the person you now are. No doubt your parents played a role in this, and so did your teachers, but, ultimately, you became who you are because that’s the person that you’ve chosen to be. You could have taken a different path; you could have picked different friends, different things to value, to learn, different goals to pursue, but you didn’t, so here you are, the unique individual that you yourself have largely created.

Implicitly, this American dedication to individualism is a dedication to the advantages of diversity. Each of us differs from all others in myriad ways, for our points of view never completely coincide. In a democracy, that’s a good thing, because agreement that comes easily is often insecure and short-lived and represents merely a temporary state of peace. Tolerance is the characteristic democratic virtue; tolerance in the face of ongoing differences and disagreements; tolerance for the sake of the “general good.”

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.