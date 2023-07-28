I suspect that, for the average American, what lies at the heart of being an American is experiencing the individualism that we cherish. By that I mean possessing the right to chart your own course through life, to make the choices that really matter, the ones that make you the person you now are. No doubt your parents played a role in this, and so did your teachers, but, ultimately, you became who you are because that’s the person that you’ve chosen to be. You could have taken a different path; you could have picked different friends, different things to value, to learn, different goals to pursue, but you didn’t, so here you are, the unique individual that you yourself have largely created.
Implicitly, this American dedication to individualism is a dedication to the advantages of diversity. Each of us differs from all others in myriad ways, for our points of view never completely coincide. In a democracy, that’s a good thing, because agreement that comes easily is often insecure and short-lived and represents merely a temporary state of peace. Tolerance is the characteristic democratic virtue; tolerance in the face of ongoing differences and disagreements; tolerance for the sake of the “general good.”
Unfortunately, there are circumstances in human society in which forces are at work to diminish the natural diversity of individualistic viewpoints and produce just the opposite result: uniformity of opinion. Those forces act to enforce that uniformity by openly condemning any departure from some sectarian viewpoint as a threat to personal, and cosmic, well-being. I speak (as I often do) of that uniquely human force for conformity: religion.
What we are experiencing now, in this country, is an attempt to impose a religiously grounded uniformity upon a society that previously celebrated diversity and valued the kind of self-conscious toleration that is forged by the compromises that democratic processes accustom us to.
The state of Florida has now officially declared, via its governor’s official pronouncements, that it will no longer tolerate a form of human diversity that medical science has made possible for over a decade: transgenderism. Floridians who find that their inward sexual identities do not match the sexual organs with which they are born will no longer have the option of undergoing medical treatments to minimize the disparities between their outward appearances and their inner convictions about their sexual natures. Individual choice is revoked; the state now makes that life choice.
We humans are a highly social species. Our sense of selfhood, of self-respect, is inseparable from how we assume that other humans see us. For the transgender person, the physical changes produced by puberty create a walking lie, a false persona, whose true nature is belied by superficial physical characteristics. While it remains true, no doubt, that diversity is only fully revealed via intimate interactions with others over time, it is still the case that, if an important part of one’s persona is misjudged every time one appears in public, there is psychological stress and alienation. And neither is necessary.
Except that religious dogma seems to make it so.
I fully acknowledge the need for laws: human behaviors that cause injury to others must be made illegal. The human population, especially at the levels of density in which it now exists throughout the world, cannot function well without laws that prohibit overly aggressive and overtly injurious behaviors. But in what way does being transgender produce such behaviors?
Does the religious right-wing assert that trans people are innately driven to harm others? I’ll grant that they may well be more inclined than non-trans people to harm themselves, but harm others? That is not a charge that I’ve heard Gov. Ron DeSantis make. That, as far as I can determine from the accounts of laws now on the books in states which have outlawed gender-affirming medical care for minors, is not a claim being made by those laws. Rather, aside from lies about the dangers of medical treatments, the implied claim seems to boil down to this: transgender people are, in and of themselves, an offense to acceptable Christian behavior, so their existence must be prevented.
Since it is Christianity that makes this charge, how is it justified? There are no references to transgender people in the Bible. As far as we know, there was no awareness that such people existed; there were certainly no medical treatments known that addressed the condition. Granted, gay people are treated as sinners, but they fall into a different category.
Where then, does anti-trans religious doctrine come from? How do present-day fundamentalist Christians come to the conclusion that transgender people are in a state of sin that warrants state action to prevent their very existence (at least as adults)?
I can think of only one explanation: Adult trans individuals are assumed to have become so, only through a decision to be so. That decision represents an open defiance of God’s will, and since sin, at its root, in nothing but knowingly acting contrary to God’s will, it constitutes a mortal sin. Admittedly, becoming trans is not among the seven cardinal sins, but it should be.
How, then, is it known that God forbids humans from taking measures to become trans-sexual? I can think of nothing except that fact that most children are born with sexual organs readily identifiable as either male or female (not all, of course, but let’s just ignore the other cases, as do Christians), and Christians take that to mean that God intended every child to become whatever sex those genitalia indicated. So far, so good. But the inevitable question must be asked: if that’s what God intended, and he was aware (how could he not be aware?) that subsequent processes must occur for the sexual identity of that child to be fully established, why didn’t he finish the job? Why didn’t he see to it that no child would suffer from gender dysphoria?
Is there a satisfactory answer here, or do we find, yet again, an example of what happens whenever a Christian explanation falls flat on its face: an appeal to one of god’s “mysterious ways”? Face it, Christians, the world rarely exhibits the simplicity that you think God would have wanted. So, tough. Get used to it.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.