That’s quite a shine on President Joe Biden’s spotless Corvette. I wonder who keeps it polished and serviced? Abraham Lincoln shined his own shoes, but somehow I can’t see Biden buffing up his classic ride. He’s in a different class from Honest Abe. I doubt President Biden personally runs his beauty over to Jiffy-Lube for an oil change either. Just imagine all the non-security-cleared people going through President Joe Biden’s garage just to service his toy. Out for a spin, I wonder, does Biden even lock the garage door behind him, or does he just close the door and drive off?
Obviously there were all sorts of people in and out of the garage where President Biden stored his second or third stash of classified documents. We will never know who or how often folks traipsed through Biden’s garage because, who needs to keep garage access logs?
All this excitement about mishandling classified material has me thinking about how I handled classified documents when I was an intelligence officer in Vietnam. I held Top Secret Crypto security clearance. My Army air base was the only significant Army installation in the Marine controlled area north of DaNang. Once a week or so I’d get a call from the Marines to come and get a classified intelligence report about enemy activity in the area. These reports usually came in the dead of night.
Off I’d go in my Jeep, shifting the manual transmission with the same hand that held my cocked 45 caliber 1911A1 side arm. Once I had signed for the classified intelligence report on the Marine base I tucked it under my uniform next to my skin; my flack vest holding it close to my body. Anyone would have to kill me to get to the report.
Back at my base I’d wake up the base commander to let him read the report and decide what he wanted to do. The classified report was never out of my sight and position. I never even left it with the base commander. In the morning the document was either shredded and burned, with the ashes stirred by me personally, or it was filed with the other classified documents we stored on base.
I had a Quonset hut office with an opening cut out in the side to accommodate a walk-in, steel shipping container. The container had a door locking hasp and keeper. Special chrome covered, tamper resistant, combination padlocks secured the door. I changed the combination on a schedule.
Inside the walk-in “safe” were a number of filing cabinets designed for the storage of classified documents. Each cabinet had thick walls, top, bottom and back with another round of locking mechanisms on the drawers.
But there was more than just classified documents in those filing cabinets. Between every few inches of files there was a slab of C-4 explosives. Connected to each slab of C-4 was an electric fired detonator. Wires ran from detonator to detonator with redundant connections. A single pair of wires led all the way back to my desk.
Next to this pair of wires was a US Army hand crank telephone. In 1969 my base’s phone system operated with a manual telephone switchboard. You rang up the switchboard operator by cranking your phone. We had man-on-the-moon technology back home, but your armed services were still using some WWII technology in Vietnam.
In the event our base was overrun, my last task or the last task of my security clerk was to connect those wires to the phone and give it a crank that would set off the detonators. My security clerk was the best soldier I commanded. He had to be because it was anyone’s guess what would happen once you cranked that phone. Uncompressed C-4 just burns. Compressed or confined, it explodes. There was a lot of C-4 in those sturdy filing cabinets. Burn or explode, the crank phone was just 12 feet from the safe.
Just how sensitive were the documents I kept? No nuclear codes, that’s for sure. But there were files and fingerprints on every Vietnamese who worked with us, after action reports, and records of helicopter damages, repairs and losses. This was information that would have been a boon to the enemy had any of it fallen into their hands.
Hold that thought as we go back to Biden’s garage for a test drive. I’ve been thinking a lot about the contrasts in this mess. Had I mishandled classified documents as a young lieutenant I expect I would have been treated as President Trump has been treated or even worse. On the other hand, Biden’s apologists just call his sloppy, clueless handling of top secret documents an embarrassment.
It’s embarrassing when Biden tells one of his many false stories about his imagined exploits. It’s embarrassing when his wife has to lead him off a stage. It’s criminal when he leaves top secret (or higher) documents lying about for years and years in his garage.
Will the Department of Justice, so committed to the Democratic Party, conduct anything resembling even-handed investigations, Trump versus Biden? We haven’t seen many signs of that yet. The DOJ kindly hid President Biden’s malfeasance until after the midterm elections. The DOJ perfected this move when hiding Hunter’s laptop-from-hell before the election of 2020.
The stark contrast in the way Trump and Biden are being treated by the DOJ can’t be more obvious. Any armed agents raiding Biden’s homes? Have you seen any classified documents in Biden’s home or offices arranged, photographed and leaked by the FBI to the fake news hacks?
Trump’s lawyers were forbidden to observe the FBI’s over-the-top Mar-a-Lago raid. Well before the political show-raid by the weaponized DOJ, Trump had already told the FBI and the National Archives and Records Administration where “his” documents were stored and had added the physical security features the FBI recommended. On the other hand, Biden’s lawyers were welcomed to search for classified surprises unsupervised by the FBI, even as batch after batch of unsecured documents were discovered here and there.
Vice President and now President Biden’s classified documents were mishandled for years and compromised by an unknown number of unauthorized people. President Trump’s documents were stored far more securely than a cardboard box in a multi-use garage. Furthermore, Trump had the authority (but may have exercised it in a questionable way) to declassify all the documents in his position while he was still President.
I’m classifying the whole of it “Top Secret Negligence.” Both presidents have ignored or trivialized the regulations that prescribe the proper handling of classified material. That said, Biden’s actions (inactions) seem to show a higher degree of negligence than that exhibited by Trump. If Trump’s, “I declassified everything in my position” holds up, he will certainly hold the higher ground.
Biden’s and Trump’s actions may cancel each other out in some form of political equity, but neither Biden nor Trump will come away from this with clean hands.
Paul Entrikinis a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
