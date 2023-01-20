Paul Entrikin

Paul Entrikin

That’s quite a shine on President Joe Biden’s spotless Corvette. I wonder who keeps it polished and serviced? Abraham Lincoln shined his own shoes, but somehow I can’t see Biden buffing up his classic ride. He’s in a different class from Honest Abe. I doubt President Biden personally runs his beauty over to Jiffy-Lube for an oil change either. Just imagine all the non-security-cleared people going through President Joe Biden’s garage just to service his toy. Out for a spin, I wonder, does Biden even lock the garage door behind him, or does he just close the door and drive off?

Obviously there were all sorts of people in and out of the garage where President Biden stored his second or third stash of classified documents. We will never know who or how often folks traipsed through Biden’s garage because, who needs to keep garage access logs?

Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.