Normally, I get my national news from nontraditional sources. For politics I read Doonesbury, for business news it’s Dilbert, and for the world of nature I read The Far Side.
For insight into human nature, I read The Onion. Most people think it is a satirical site, but I’m not so sure. I mean, an article titled “Amazon Prime Acquires Broadcast Rights to NBA’s Showers” sounds too crazy to be true but, hey, the TV show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” played for four seasons.
Recently I accidentally punched the wrong computer key and drifted off into mainstream media where I came across headlines implying that just about anyone can now own classified government documents containing the most highly sensitive secret information.
That news, plus the fact that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, gave me a great idea.
I don’t know about you, but Valentine’s Day for me presents a frustrating challenge when it comes to finding a unique gift for that special someone.
Every year around this time the media seems to be full of ads for expensive perfumes, snazzy new cars and exquisite jewelry, all of which is out of reach for most couples due to cost. Besides, there is simply nothing original about giving someone a diamond necklace.
But a top-secret government document containing information like nuclear codes, maps of Iranian weapons plants or extraterrestrial tweets? Now there’s a truly unique and heart-warming gift for any loved one.
It’s difficult to estimate the total number of classified documents that currently exist. I suppose that’s because such information is “secret.” And recent news stories have created the impression that certain high-ranking officials are hoarding just about every highly sensitive government document ever created in their tool sheds and garages.
Two examples have made headlines lately. Former Vice President Mike Pence apologized and turned over around a dozen classified documents found in his home. President Joe Biden apologized and returned about 20 pages of documents.
Those stories followed the revelation that last August the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s home and found “thousands of pages of government records,” which he had refused to return when ordered.
Trump called the whole affair a “Fake-media hoax,” saying that he wasn’t interested in any documents and only wanted the folders marked “Top Secret” in large black letters as “cool keepsakes,” implying that he had not noticed the papers inside the folders. And you know what? This is one time I believe him.
Also, keep in mind that to receive Top Secret clearance, allowing access to such materials, one must generally pass an extensive background check that digs into financial history. AND TRUMP QUALIFIED?! Most folks wouldn’t loan the guy their library card, let alone the nation’s nuclear codes.
Anyway, despite these three incidents, indications are that there are still millions of classified documents just lying around in places like the bathroom floor near government officials’ toilets for reading material. So it seems plausible that you could easily obtain a document for a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day gift.
The government estimates that the rate at which they classify information has been increasing exponentially. In 2012, it was 95 million times, more than quadruple the figure from four years before. That means that every three seconds someone is declaring that certain information must be kept secret from the public. And it is, unless, of course, one happens to go browsing around in some government official’s garage.
The American Historical Association reports that “In 2014, there were a little under 50,000 original classification decisions. There were, however, 75.5 million derivative classification decisions, which could have been made by any of the 4.5 million government employees who have access to secrets.”
The White House and its staff are obligated to return all government records covered under the Presidential Records Act, but there is no official enforcement tool. Instead, they are expected to abide by an honor system, which obviously is not working.
Add to that the fact that almost a million Americans now have top-secret security clearances, more than live in the entire District of Columbia, and, yeah, it’s no surprise that just about every Tom, Dick and Vladimir has access to America’s most highly sensitive information.
Just ask the Russians.
After the raid on Donald Trump’s home, Russian radio could not understand what the big deal was. A news host on Channel One, Russia’s most popular state-run station, observed, "What's the point of searching? Obviously, if there were any important documents, they've been studying them in Moscow for a while."
Once you acquire your own personal top-secret document, you will want to spice it up a bit before handing it to your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day. Here are some suggestions to write on a card:
“Roses are red / violets are blue / I have the nuclear codes / Now so do you”
“Sweets for my sweet / Sugar for my honey / Savor a Soviet missile blueprint / That’s worth lots of money”
“She spreads love wherever she goes / Here’s government proof there are UFOs”
“Love comes your way this Valentine’s Day / Along with this secret mission, by the CIA”
If these don’t warm the cockles of your truelove’s heart, nothing will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.