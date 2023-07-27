Cal Thomas

Cal Thomas

It was in the early ’60s. I was a copy boy at NBC News and the overnight disc jockey for the local radio station called and asked if I'd like to go on a boat ride down the Potomac River with his guest, Tony Bennett.

For several hours we cruised past some of Washington's most famous landmarks. Tony let me take a picture of him, shirtless and with a big smile on his face. He later signed it and I have kept it framed in my office ever since.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for his latest book “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Old Crow

I'm more of a Bon Scott fan. Ozzy. Ian Gillan. Iggy pop. Johnny Rotten. Tommy Farless.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.