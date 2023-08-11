The case to clarify Damon Watkins’ legal residence and eligibility to continue as Idaho National Committeeman has been concluded and closed. However, differing opinions exist among faithful Republicans as to the legitimacy of not just where he votes, gets his mail and even attends church, but also on the methods of investigation used to make this determination. I have no intention of unpacking the legal details of this controversy; others with more skill and knowledge will do that. However, I do want to channel the classic baseball umpire who “calls ’em as I see ’em” and address the perceived moral turpitude and possible moral malfeasance that has allegedly occurred.
If you are not up to speed on this point of contention, I will fill in the gaps. In short, as part of solicited investigations by the Idaho GOP state executive committee, a video recording of Mr. Watkins was covertly made and anonymously submitted of his comments while standing at the pulpit in an LDS chapel in North Carolina. He offered statements of gratitude to the congregation for a warm welcome of him and his family as they had recently spent time there at a secondary residence bought for the purpose of vacations and short-term work duties. According to Mr. Watkins, he still maintained his primary legal residence in Idaho. While the Idaho Falls home was under renovation, they planned an extended but not permanent stay in North Carolina.
I am not aware of the religious affiliations of any of the state GOP executive committee members/staff but that is not relevant. Mr. Watkins is LDS and I do know that the LDS church has a church wide policy against video and audio recordings in their chapels without written permission of the bishop or stake president. Therefore, plain and simple, someone broke the rules and crossed a sacred line of religious freedom and privacy. There is no realistic expectation of privacy when speaking in public, I get that, but is not the bearing of a spiritual testimony or expression of gratitude in a religious sanctuary something to be treated with respect no matter the context or denomination? If the speaker chooses to share his/her words publicly via some other means of publication, then that is their right but not without their permission. The pulpit is not the confessional booth but it is sacred nonetheless.
Members of the state executive committee and their staff of “analysts” are smart, intelligent people. Full of attorneys who should know both the law and the policies of the LDS church whose members are a prominent number in their party demographics. To both solicit and accept the video recording was wrong — and in their souls they know that.
Historical recollections come to mind of a German man who encouraged, solicited and even rewarded like minded individuals to “tell on your family, tell on your friends and neighbors” with evidence of words or actions by others not so “like minded” so that they could be purged and excluded from the ranks of the faithful. How would any member of the executive committee feel if the shoe was on the other foot and they were recorded and “told on” in a similar manner? Not good, I propose.
My final point is a stretch, I admit, but I call into discussion Idaho Code Title 73, chapter 4 titled “Free Exercise of Religion Protected”. Specifically, 73-402 paragraph (2) reads: “government shall not substantially burden a person’s exercise of religion even if the burden results from a rule of general applicability”. It also continues to say that (paragraph 3) a “burden may be imposed only if it is necessary to further a compelling governmental interest” AND is the “least restrictive means of furthering that compelling governmental interest”.
If I were Mr. Watkins, I would feel a burden had been placed on my religious freedom if I were stalked, recorded and “told on'' with this surreptitiously gathered recording that clearly violated church policy and a basic tenet of decency. I would understandably no longer feel comfortable making that “walk to the stand” to share my feelings in a house of worship knowing I may again be under the watchful “record button” of a state political party.
As I stated in the opening paragraph, the case of his residency and the installation of his replacement as Idaho’s National Committeeman is over, voted on and decided. I am not asking for that decision to be nullified or revisited. I am saying that in my opinion, due and fair process was not conducted. It included some nefarious tactics that should be prevented from repeat use in the future. We, as Idahoans and Republicans, are better than that. To whoever made this video and allowed its improper use, I simply and clearly say, “Job not well done!”
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
