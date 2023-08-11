Todd Thomas NEW

The case to clarify Damon Watkins’ legal residence and eligibility to continue as Idaho National Committeeman has been concluded and closed. However, differing opinions exist among faithful Republicans as to the legitimacy of not just where he votes, gets his mail and even attends church, but also on the methods of investigation used to make this determination. I have no intention of unpacking the legal details of this controversy; others with more skill and knowledge will do that. However, I do want to channel the classic baseball umpire who “calls ’em as I see ’em” and address the perceived moral turpitude and possible moral malfeasance that has allegedly occurred.

If you are not up to speed on this point of contention, I will fill in the gaps. In short, as part of solicited investigations by the Idaho GOP state executive committee, a video recording of Mr. Watkins was covertly made and anonymously submitted of his comments while standing at the pulpit in an LDS chapel in North Carolina. He offered statements of gratitude to the congregation for a warm welcome of him and his family as they had recently spent time there at a secondary residence bought for the purpose of vacations and short-term work duties. According to Mr. Watkins, he still maintained his primary legal residence in Idaho. While the Idaho Falls home was under renovation, they planned an extended but not permanent stay in North Carolina.

Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.

