The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has infiltrated America through an app: TikTok. Under the façade of a simple video-sharing platform, TikTok poses one of the greatest long-term threats to the health, safety and privacy of millions of Americans.

TikTok attracts more than 150 million American users — nearly 45 percent of the U.S. population — and most notably, children as young as 13 years old. Like other social media platforms, users of all ages willingly relinquish their sensitive information — such as search histories, locations, messages, photos, videos and more. TikTok is different because its parent company, ByteDance, is based in China, and the Chinese government could seize and exploit U.S. users’ data at any time. Numerous whistleblowers have confirmed CCP officials have access to this information, and it is readily available for blackmail or espionage. With control of the app and its sophisticated algorithm, the CCP can target and harass American users in its quest for intelligence, as well as to promote dangerous government propaganda or spread harmful ideas. It is no wonder three in five Americans believe TikTok poses a national security threat.

This column was written by U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.

(3) comments

Old Crow

China has become a super power and a threat to

America due to our self destructive trade policies

And you are worried about Tik Tok? Of course we

Should ban Tik Tok......and we also should ban all

Trade with China. Have you introduced a bill to

Even try and lower the trade deficit? You haven't done a da-mn thing. We are dependent on China

For parts that we need for military weaponry....

That is dangerous. We are dependent on China for drugs and tools and goods.....and you traitors

In congress allowed this to happen. I blame Nixon

For naturalizing relations with China.....but congress has allowed that trade to get out of

Hand. Our manufacturing is all but extinct.

End trade now! And work to rebuild our manufacturing in this country.

Mike Mathews

A right wing thirteen year old with a grudge wrote this for risch. He's still trying to figure out his grandfathers clock. tic tok tic tok.

Old Crow

Where were you when VP Biden was taking money from China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, etc? Where were you when Senator Feinstein

Had a Chinese spy for chauffeur? Where were

You when McConnells wife was weaseling her

Way into several administration's cabinets while

Shilling for her family's Chinese shipping business? Trump was forced to pick her and

Pence and other deep state backstabbers in

Order to get party support.....he won't make

That mistake the second time around.

