The proverbial Thanksgiving question was asked of me the other day: “What are you most thankful for this year?” With the events of the past year, one might think my answer would have something to do with my heart surgery, my surgeon, my survival, etc. And yes, that is all true, but my answer was simply one word: “memories.” In light of that answer, I would like to share one of the stories from my self-published book titled, “Musings of the Third Son from the First Wife.” As the holiday season starts, thank you for allowing me to wax nostalgic.
When I was growing up, I was all about anything with a ball or throwing things that were not tied down. Mom used to say, “You’ve thrown every damn rock on this place from one end to the other, there’s none left!”
My goal was to be able to throw a rock from the front border of the property by the road of 4th west and hit the metal shed out back, the reward hearing the rock bang loudly on its roof. I will not mention the time I was throwing from the opposite direction and failed to clear the house, piercing both the screen and glass window of the back porch door. My dad couldn't believe I could throw that far or with that much force to puncture both the screen and glass, but I did!
I remember waiting on the cement steps of that same back porch, ball and gloves in tow, for Dad to roll in from the farm while there was still daylight. He scarcely had his tired feet on the ground from the truck, still in his dusty, dirt saturated coveralls when I would toss him the catcher's mitt. He would first peel off those coveralls and hang them over the clothesline and then assume the crouched position for a few minutes of “catch.” Never did he put me off or say he was too tired from the work day. Dad had a unique way of playing catch in regards to his throwing style. He seldom, almost never, threw overhand. A roundhouse, underhand, fastpitch softball technique with great accuracy and speed leftover from his competitive days I have heard so much about from his peers.
It carried over to his bowling form as well. The highest looping backswing I have ever seen, with incredible speed and spin when he released the ball. It amazed all of his bowling buddies at the Tuesday night Pop N Pins bowling league. Another story in itself.
The ball we used depended on the season. A football did not change his method of underhand spirals. The routine was for me to be the wide receiver and he was quarterback. Sometimes I would even crouch and hike the ball to him and then sprint my predetermined route. More commonly we practiced a simple leading pass, a crossing route at about a 20 yard distance. He would stand on the driveway and I would sprint from behind the south side corner of the house, from west to east, or from his right to left. Over and over, with variable success came pass after pass. I would instruct him to throw a little low or high so I could make a sensational acrobatic catch. His accuracy was amazing.
When I mow or water the lawn now, in that section of the yard, a detectable groove is there. A pathway of sorts. Trenched by the hundreds of crossing passing routes I sprinted so many years ago. Oh how I wish that I could once again come around that corner of the house, look to my left and see that football whizzing toward me in a perfect spiral. And see Dad’s grin when I made the grab with both hands, arms outstretched as the athlete I used to be!.
Many of the stories in the book I mentioned above are about my dad or my mom. Motivated by my memories and desire for my children and grandchildren to know the most influential people in my life. When my dad died, it was like the mighty oak of the forest had fallen. I am but a scrub oak left to sprout and try to grow to a semblance of the father he was. Thanks, Dad. Job well done!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
