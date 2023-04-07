Todd Thomas NEW

When I initially read the report of the passage of HB 350 in the Capital Sun newspaper, I quickly made a list of questions and concerns I had that may have led to a no vote if I was a member of the Idaho Legislature. My consternation involved one small section near the end of the bill text. Otherwise, I was fully on board for approving what is simply an appropriation bill for the Mental Health Services budget.

Section 16 reads in part as follows: “...funds available for naloxone and needles shall be available only to first responders in the State of Idaho.” My knee-jerk reaction was one of disagreement. I did not want one small paragraph of an ordinary budget bill to include the removal of the everyday accessibility to Narcan, an opioid overdose emergency medication, to the general public.

Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.

