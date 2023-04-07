When I initially read the report of the passage of HB 350 in the Capital Sun newspaper, I quickly made a list of questions and concerns I had that may have led to a no vote if I was a member of the Idaho Legislature. My consternation involved one small section near the end of the bill text. Otherwise, I was fully on board for approving what is simply an appropriation bill for the Mental Health Services budget.
Section 16 reads in part as follows: “...funds available for naloxone and needles shall be available only to first responders in the State of Idaho.” My knee-jerk reaction was one of disagreement. I did not want one small paragraph of an ordinary budget bill to include the removal of the everyday accessibility to Narcan, an opioid overdose emergency medication, to the general public.
Current Idaho law allows this life saving medication to be purchased as an over-the-counter (OTC) item at pharmacies. The Idaho Board of Pharmacy is one of the most progressive agencies in the country and gives our pharmacists prescriptive powers for several useful medications, including Narcan. Be aware that this medication is billable to insurance, including Medicaid and does not require a physician order. If you feel you may potentially be in a life situation where you may be called upon to use this medication for a loved one or even a stranger, please consult with your pharmacist as he can fully educate you on the details of how to safely administer and protect this medication. It does carry an expiration date and needs to be replaced from time to time. If you happen to already have this medication in hand and it is expired, you can safely discard it at drug drop boxes probably available somewhere in your community. Here in Preston, we do have one conveniently located in the police department at the city offices. No questions asked.
I thought of situations where someone other than an EMT, police officer or firefighter would not be legally allowed to possess or administer this antidote in emergent situations. Rural areas with longer than average response times to homes or when a family member finds themselves in trouble would have their trouble multiplied. I even thought of my own situation as a first responder of sorts while making my home health visits. I am often one of few people that knock on their doors and would I be prepared for such a situation as many of my patients are prescribed opioids post surgery?
School settings are a single topic all their own. Especially now where school districts don’t staff a nurse on site like the old days. Fentanyl looking like Skittles and increased social pressures are bombarding our kids. School officials should be trained and willing to respond to medical emergencies such as these. School resource officers are underfunded and often cover more than one school. Response time is crucial. All of these situations fit into the Mental Health Services budget that was one of Governor Little’s budget priorities.
Turns out, I overreacted just a bit, as I often do. I sent a few texts and had a couple of informative phone conversations with people smarter than me. HB 350 is NOT changing the current Idaho law regarding Narcan accessibility. After communicating with some of our senators and representatives, I found the clarification I needed. Section 16 as mentioned is only applicable to the $8 million grant that was received by the State of Idaho for opioid overdose prevention. The legislators I spoke with felt that this pile of money needed to go specifically to existing forms of first responders to boost their ability and spare their operating budgets. Sometimes the devil and the angel are both in the details. Things are not always as they first appear in a newspaper article. I encourage reaching out to not just your own district’s elected state officials but any and all of them. I had a favorable experience in this instance and feel they did their due diligence in evaluating this particular piece of legislation.
The perfect bill does not exist. I acknowledge that reality. But, when those entrusted with the power and our trust all row together, reasonably good things can happen. Carry on good ladies and gentlemen of the Idaho Legislature. Regardless of your perspective, it can fairly be said, “Job well done.”
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
