On the set of "Rust," Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin was subsequently charged with involuntary manslaughter. The armorer on the set and the assistant director were also charged, as expected, but that Alec Baldwin faced charges surprised the industry.

"It is an extremely rare circumstance that anything like this happens. Especially nowadays when there are so many different procedures and policies in place," said Kevin Williams, the prop department supervisor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. "This is one of these freak accidents."

Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”

