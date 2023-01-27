On the set of "Rust," Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Baldwin was subsequently charged with involuntary manslaughter. The armorer on the set and the assistant director were also charged, as expected, but that Alec Baldwin faced charges surprised the industry.
"It is an extremely rare circumstance that anything like this happens. Especially nowadays when there are so many different procedures and policies in place," said Kevin Williams, the prop department supervisor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. "This is one of these freak accidents."
It is indeed rare for a shooting death to occur on a movie set. Live rounds are forbidden, and prop guns are filled with blanks or empty. Often, the camera focuses on the result of an actor getting shot when squibs are used. A squib has a small firecracker-sized explosive with an integrated igniter and fake blood. The actor wears padding, though squibs can be uncomfortable when they detonate simulating bullet holes. Remember James Caan in "The Godfather" when Barzini’s hitmen using Thompson rifles with drum magazines shoot Sonny Corleone at the toll booth, or Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty dying in a balletic slow-motion sequence as hidden guns roar?
On a film set, there is never a use for real guns and live ammunition, even when bullets seem to be flying everywhere. Four Anglo desperados take on the Mexican army in "The Wild Bunch" and bank robbers confront the police in "Heat" for a spectacular street shootout that was rehearsed for a week. Both film sequences were carefully choreographed and no one died.
Accidents can happen, of course. Brandon Lee lost his life when a small fragment of a bullet was placed with a blank and fatally struck him. An explosion on the ground caused a helicopter to drop, killing Vic Morrow and two children while they were filming a river sequence in a “Twilight Zone” film.
Regarding "Rust," the director and/or the cinematographer may block a scene involving a weapon, but it is the responsibility of the armorer and the assistant director to assure safety. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman commented that it is “the armorer’s job to check the gun.”
I agree with Rikki Klieman.
On a film set, everything is carefully planned. There should be safeguards everywhere. Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza were evidently directing Baldwin to point the gun in different ways to get a good camera angle when the gun discharged. If Baldwin assumed he was handed a “cold gun,” does this merit an involuntary manslaughter charge?
Evidently, the answer is yes. “If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple,” said Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor appointed by the DA to the case.
Because Alec Baldwin was also the producer, he is technically in charge of safety on the set so he might have faced charges for reckless or negligent behavior for not checking the prop gun. A few crew members did quit before the shooting because of dangerous conditions.
The assistant director, David Halls, the last man to touch the gun before handing it to Alec Baldwin, has “signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, which could lead to six months of probation,” prosecutors said. The trial, if there is one, might help enforce safety rules on future film sets. This kind of accident should never happen again.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
