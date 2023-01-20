Thirteen years ago, as a newly sworn in City Council member here in Preston, I stood with the other attendees at my first public meeting to recite the pledge of allegiance. As we began, I suddenly realized that it had been years and years since I had spoken the pledge out loud. I stumbled over the words, taking cues from the council member standing next to me. It reminded me of when I attempted to sing in the high school choir. I would listen closely to the guy next to me to help me remember the notes and match my pitch. I was internally embarrassed and hoped no one noticed my lack of confidence.
A couple hundred meetings later, my skills have improved. I speak loud and clear and proud. Thirty-one words make up our pledge. It has evolved through a couple of revisions with the current version being adopted by Congress in 1954 at the suggestion of President Dwight D. Eisenhower (to add the words “under God”). I do love those two words of our pledge, but there is one single word that jumps out at me every time I hear or speak the pledge of allegiance: “indivisible.” I have giggled at videos of cute first graders pronouncing it as “invisible.” But to me, it is the most important and pertinent word in our pledge, especially now.
We can all agree that the level of divisiveness has grown exponentially across the country. Every election map and strategy discussion contains the words “red” and “blue.” I feel it should not be so much about “red” and “blue” but rather about “red, white and blue.” I totally understand campaign planning and maneuvering for the win, but why do we have to be in “attack” mode against the opposition and its ideology with such vitriol? Weeks and months after an election loss, why does the loser continue to blast the victor on social media? Are we becoming a nation or state of “sore losers”? It goes beyond simple disagreement and has even extended to violence. My column from almost a year ago, “Right in two” (Jan. 28, 2022), speaks of the division of the human race that has picked up momentum during our current generation. Let's please slow down this trend of lost friendships, anger and alienation.
I recently shared my column about voting “no” on the proposed Republican party rule 2022-04 with a friend from Northern Idaho. He did not completely agree with my statements, and we had a very polite and mature discussion about the pros and cons of the issue. We listened to each other and although our opinions and votes at the state GOP winter meetings were different, we remain on friendly terms and still have some common goals. I really appreciated that interaction. Due to his respectful attitude, I did not necessarily feel “divided” from him. Rather it be on national or local issues, there will be differences of opinion. Our City Council votes are often not unanimous, but we still communicate openly and are friendly with each other as we walk to our cars after the meeting adjourns. No enemies are made despite not agreeing on the solutions.
Our pledge of allegiance should be just that: a promise of loyalty to our principles behind the flag. A promise to not let our country, our state, our town, be torn apart by political arguments. Spoken in reverence for the lives sacrificed on freedom’s behalf. Imagine how different the outcome may have been if the founding fathers and patriots of the revolution were as divided as we are now? The division of the Civil War cost an estimated 620,000 American lives and took decades to approach a version of healing. We should learn something from history like this and not dare come close to a repeat.
Many of us do not get the chance to recite the pledge of allegiance out loud very often. But next time you do, please think about all the words contained therein. Especially that one single word: “INDIVISIBLE.” Thirty-one words, all important and eloquent, but more important than ever. We desperately need something to unite us, maybe the pledge is the ticket for more loyalty, more unity and more love toward our fellow Americans and Idahoans. If not, the America and Idaho we love may just become “invisible.”
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
