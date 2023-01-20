Todd Thomas NEW

Thirteen years ago, as a newly sworn in City Council member here in Preston, I stood with the other attendees at my first public meeting to recite the pledge of allegiance. As we began, I suddenly realized that it had been years and years since I had spoken the pledge out loud. I stumbled over the words, taking cues from the council member standing next to me. It reminded me of when I attempted to sing in the high school choir. I would listen closely to the guy next to me to help me remember the notes and match my pitch. I was internally embarrassed and hoped no one noticed my lack of confidence.

A couple hundred meetings later, my skills have improved. I speak loud and clear and proud. Thirty-one words make up our pledge. It has evolved through a couple of revisions with the current version being adopted by Congress in 1954 at the suggestion of President Dwight D. Eisenhower (to add the words “under God”). I do love those two words of our pledge, but there is one single word that jumps out at me every time I hear or speak the pledge of allegiance: “indivisible.” I have giggled at videos of cute first graders pronouncing it as “invisible.” But to me, it is the most important and pertinent word in our pledge, especially now.

