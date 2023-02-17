Brian Parsons

Brian Parsons

“For am I now seeking the approval of man, or of God? Or am I trying to please man?” — Galatians 1:10

As an undergraduate college student, I worked multiple jobs during the first few years. One of those jobs was managing a Blockbuster Video rental store. Of all the jobs that I had, this one was perhaps my favorite. Today’s youth will likely never understand the joy of renting movies on the weekend. The video rental store was truly a community gathering place. Even as an employee, there was something wonderful about running into your neighbors, friends and classmates at the video rental store.

Brian Parsons is a paleoconservative columnist in Idaho, a proud husband and father, and saved by Grace. You can follow him at WithdrawConsent.org or find his columns at the American Thinker, in the Idaho State Journal, or in other regional publications.