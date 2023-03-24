Todd Thomas NEW

Todd Thomas

I know this kid who just turned 15 years of age a couple months ago.

I have changed his diapers, fed him in a high chair and cuddled up with him and a book at bedtime. He has climbed up on my lap to nestle into my right arm, with his little brother on my left, to devour bag after bag of sour cream and onion potato chips.

Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.