The Sunday morning television talk shows are full of the upcoming midterm election news, and it seems that everyone is focused on Georgia, where the control of the U.S. Senate may lie. Who will win the Georgia Senate seat, Warnock or Walker?
Of course, there is little discussion of Idaho dominated by one party. We are even spared, with a few exceptions, those obnoxious political ads usually attacking President Joe Biden.
I have been struck by certain terms that keep coming up in these political contests like “culture wars,” reflecting conflicts driven by personal ideologies. James Hunter wrote a book called "Culture Wars" and sees it as a threat to democracy:
“Democracy, in my view, is an agreement that we will not kill each other over our differences, but instead we’ll talk through those differences. And part of what’s troubling is that I’m beginning to see signs of the justification for violence.”
As an example, Hunter referenced the insurrection on Jan. 6 when a “mob of extremist supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election.”
Violence in the name of political upheaval is nothing new in America. According to Wikipedia, The Plug Uglies, known for their huge hats, were an American Nativist criminal street gang, sometimes referred to loosely as a political club, that operated in the west side of Baltimore, Maryland, from 1854 to 1865. They hated Lincoln and supported the Confederacy.
Another term I keep hearing is “woke,” which, aside from being the past tense of “wake” also means an epiphany, that moment when one has a sudden awareness of some vital truth. The most startling use of “woke,” however, I found on David Worley’s website. Worley is currently running against James Ruchti for Idaho state senator. Worley makes a reference to “Woke Communism.” I always assumed that Marxist-Communism is a dead political doctrine. Who in 2022 is a communist? I know communism exists in China, Cuba and some neighborhoods in Berkeley, California, but it is a dated political term, like Whig. Capitalism won that battle.
David Worley states, “In all its manifestations, Critical Race Theory is nothing more than a re-packaging of Marxism. It exploits and stokes race division to accomplish the same goals traditional Marxism sought through class division. This manifestation of Woke Communism is ideological poison and must be driven from our schools and universities.”
Critical race theory, whatever that means, is not taught in any school or university. I do hope, however, that students learn about Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War, the 13th Amendment and the Civil Rights movement. Mr. Worley also insists librarians are putting pornographic material on book shelves. There is no evidence of that, unless you include James Joyce’s landmark novel, "Ulysses," which was banned as pornographic until the 1933 decision of Judge Woolsey to admit "Ulysses" into the United States.
In all fairness, David Worley is one of many Republicans concerned about the so-called “woke” viewpoint. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has hit on the issue in speech after speech, declaring, "Woke is the new religion of the left" (CBS News).
Woke or not, name calling is a fallacy, and use of hostile language can be effective in a political campaign and damage one’s opponent if a derogatory term or false accusation sticks. I take exception to that politician who deliberately slanders an opponent. Being “woke,” however, if it means becoming aware of injustice and the need to correct it, is a virtue.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
