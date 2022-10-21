The Sunday morning television talk shows are full of the upcoming midterm election news, and it seems that everyone is focused on Georgia, where the control of the U.S. Senate may lie. Who will win the Georgia Senate seat, Warnock or Walker?

Of course, there is little discussion of Idaho dominated by one party. We are even spared, with a few exceptions, those obnoxious political ads usually attacking President Joe Biden.

