All of us have habits. One of mine is to shop many times in a week rather than on one day. I know it sounds odd. I also tend to ignore shopping carts and just buy what I can carry, until it becomes clear I have placed a burden on myself. Maybe I just like shopping at that particular store. I have noticed over time that occasionally, someone will see me approaching the check-out with many articles in my hands and offer me a place in line ahead of them. One day I said, “Thanks, good to see a few liberal Democrats are left.”
I have been startled by the reactions, though I live in a very red state, Idaho, and shouldn’t be. The replies varied from “I’ll take the fifth on that” to an angry lecture on how the Democrats are destroying Idaho and the country. I have even been confronted in a way that made me decide it was prudent to refrain from using my “Democrat” reference when someone offered me a place in line ahead of them. There was no precise way to determine how a person would react based on appearance, either. Whether it was a farmer in overalls or a young man or woman in a stylish suit, nine out of 10 reactions tended to be hostile to even the hint of someone being a Democrat.
The actors, Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda, were close friends, but differed sharply in their politics, Stewart a staunch Republican and Fonda a Democrat. When the two men got into a fist fight over Franklin D. Roosevelt, they decided to never discuss politics again.
The country is divided, of course, and has been since the bitter days of Jefferson and Hamilton, two very opposite men in George Washington’s cabinet. Hamilton was a Federalist and believed in strong government while Jefferson, a Republican, had a more agrarian view of the country. Jefferson liked to work behind the scenes and Hamilton was more aggressive and open. When Hamilton was killed by Aaron Burr in 1805, Jefferson lowered Hamilton’s rank from general to colonel when writing about the incident.
One would think after a brutal Civil War, which killed so many, that the country would regain some civility, and there are instances from the past when members of the two major opposing parties were civil, but these days, it seems rarer.
For the first time in American history, a former president of the United States has been charged with conspiring to overturn an election which he clearly lost, and his mugshot says it all. Former President Trump glares at the camera with incredible anger. The mugshot now appears on merchandise to raise money for Trump’s presidential campaign. Yes, he is running…again. Not only is he running, but he is way ahead of his fellow Republicans. If he becomes president, will he pardon himself? Perhaps not, since this most recent indictment is on a state level and Trump would not be able to pardon himself. According to VERIFY, “The Constitution gives the president broad power to grant pardons in federal cases.” Legal experts also say it’s an untested gray area as to whether that power extends to self-pardons.
The other day, I was once again in my favorite store loaded down with all the food I could carry when I saw an older woman emptying her cart onto the moving belt. She saw me and offered a spot ahead of her. She looked like a nice person, so I said, “Thanks, it’s nice to see there are a few sensitive Democrats left.”
She kept smiling, a very good sign.
“I won’t go into politics, but I believe in something my mother said. ‘Give and you shall receive.’”
I’ll take that for now.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.