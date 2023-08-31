All of us have habits. One of mine is to shop many times in a week rather than on one day. I know it sounds odd. I also tend to ignore shopping carts and just buy what I can carry, until it becomes clear I have placed a burden on myself. Maybe I just like shopping at that particular store. I have noticed over time that occasionally, someone will see me approaching the check-out with many articles in my hands and offer me a place in line ahead of them. One day I said, “Thanks, good to see a few liberal Democrats are left.”

I have been startled by the reactions, though I live in a very red state, Idaho, and shouldn’t be. The replies varied from “I’ll take the fifth on that” to an angry lecture on how the Democrats are destroying Idaho and the country. I have even been confronted in a way that made me decide it was prudent to refrain from using my “Democrat” reference when someone offered me a place in line ahead of them. There was no precise way to determine how a person would react based on appearance, either. Whether it was a farmer in overalls or a young man or woman in a stylish suit, nine out of 10 reactions tended to be hostile to even the hint of someone being a Democrat.

Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”

