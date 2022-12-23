First of all, allow me to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. It appears that we will have a white Christmas this year, which I prefer.
A friend recently asked me, “What was your favorite Christmas toy you ever received?” I answered by describing the big red firetruck with an elevating ladder I once received at about age 6. I always had good Christmas gifts from Santa and family, no complaints. However, a much less endearing memory always comes to me at Christmastime.
Christmas at about age 12, I begged and begged for a game called NFL Draft. It was a fantasy football game, where you used a bingo style football wheel to spin it and pick out names of current players to draft your team. I got the idea from the onslaught of TV ads for the game. Mom didn’t really give a clue as to whether or not I was getting her attention and I was stressed about it. Christmas morning came and presents were just about finished. I was down to just one present left under the tree. The box didn’t look like what I thought would be my coveted NFL Draft game. I tore off the wrapping paper to find a coin bank, a Snoopy bank, that the local bank branch was giving away when a new account was opened. I was so disappointed and let down. I simply tossed it across the room with a disgusted huff and pouted.
I will never forget the hurt look on my mom’s and dad’s faces with my immature behavior. A bad ending to what should have been a happy fun family morning. It was bad enough that I had already received the traditional underwear, socks, clothes and gloves to work on the farm. Mom was always overly practical in her gifts. I was ordered to my room to “think about my behavior.” Banished to solitary confinement while the rest of the family continued with Christmas togetherness.
A bit later, probably less than an hour, I was still laying on my bed, tears dried and feelings of guilt waving over me. Mom came into the room, with one more wrapped box that she had “found” hidden in her secret place. You guessed it; it was the NFL Draft game in a smaller box than I had imagined. I should have known that my angel Mom would not let me down, I was her favorite son after all. I spent the rest of that day playing furiously with that game, trying to talk my brothers and Dad into joining me, which they did maybe once or twice over the coming days. Then, after a half dozen play times, that game kind of got pushed aside for other things and lived the rest of its life in the box, in the closet, with other “forgotten and misfit toys.” What a chump I was at that age.
Another event occurred later that same day, after my temper tantrum was finished. My Dad and I were sitting in the front room gazing out the big front window at the new snowfall from the night before. Just a few doors up the street, we could see two little girls, younger than me, dressed in less than warm clothing, playing in the big pile of snow in front of their home. These children were from a home where both parents were, let's just say, “not the best” parents. These gals played outside most of the time, regardless of weather conditions and looked bedraggled and hungry. Neighbors, including my mom, often tried to assist the family, but they were somewhat resistant to charity. My Dad must have been focused on them, as he suddenly put aside the bowl of popcorn he was enjoying, stood up with tears on his cheeks and in a choked up voice commented about how sad that vision from the front window was to him. He elaborated with the words “look how much we have,” waving his arm at the room filled with opened presents and a lit tree, “and they have barely the clothes they are wearing.” He exited the room to gather his emotions and I was left sitting there, stunned and further embarrassed over my earlier behavior. My usually gruff farmer father had his heart broken a bit that day. I will always remember that reaction from him as it spurs much emotion in my own heart.
I have told these stories to my kids and grandkids every Christmas to drive home the point of being grateful for everything we have or receive. Now, when I start that story, they roll their eyes, thinking, “Oh no, here comes Dad’s story again!“ Just trying to pass on lessons from my parents. Job well done!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.