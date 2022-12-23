Todd Thomas NEW

Todd Thomas

First of all, allow me to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. It appears that we will have a white Christmas this year, which I prefer.

A friend recently asked me, “What was your favorite Christmas toy you ever received?” I answered by describing the big red firetruck with an elevating ladder I once received at about age 6. I always had good Christmas gifts from Santa and family, no complaints. However, a much less endearing memory always comes to me at Christmastime.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.