The loss of Jeff Beck at 78 from bacterial meningitis is shocking, particularly to any musician who admires great technical skill and passion. Jeff Beck was among those celebrated lead guitarists of his generation like Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton — whom he replaced with the legendary rock group, the Yardbirds. Despite his skill, Jeff Beck was often out of the spotlight. Watch his performance at the Kennedy Center Honors for Buddy Guy. Jeff Beck remains in the background while Bonnie Raitt sings Robert Johnson’s “Sweet Home, Chicago” and Gary Clark Jr. plays a fine lead. To truly understand Jeff Beck’s mastery of the electric guitar, listen to his 2010 solo from the great opera aria, “Nessun Dorma.” Jeff Beck’s ringing guitar soars over the orchestra to stunning effect, doing what a tenor like Pavarotti would do. Jeff Beck also recorded a wonderful piece called, “Beck’s Bolero.”
Since Jeff Beck’s sudden death, the accolades are coming in:
“Even in the Yardbirds, he had a tone that was melodic, but in your face — bright, urgent and edgy,” wrote Mike Campbell, of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, for an article in Rolling Stone magazine to accompany a poll that named Mr. Beck the fifth greatest guitar player of all time. “It’s like he’s saying: ‘I’m Jeff Beck. I’m right here. You can’t ignore me.’”
Regarding the cause of Beck’s death, meningitis is an inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. A bacterial or viral infection can cause brain swelling. Bacterial meningitis is more lethal than viral meningitis, which I contracted as a graduate student, and it usually affects children and/or adults over 65. Ironically, bacterial meningitis can be treated, but it is often impervious to treatment. Viral meningitis is a disease one has to wait out and hope to survive.
Anyone can catch spinal meningitis the same way one catches a cold. The symptoms include blinding headaches, high fever, stiff neck and extreme sensitivity to light. A spinal tap will reveal the infection in the spinal fluid.
In my case, I had a high fever (at one point, 105), a stiff neck and a severe headache. Common overhead lights were oppressive. When a doctor visited our flat, he assumed that I was using intravenous drugs and probably had hepatitis. He even checked my arms for “tracks.” My alarmed roommates finally took me to the hospital and there, a doctor did a spinal tap, which is extremely unpleasant. Though diagnosed with the weaker strain of viral meningitis, I remained in the hospital for two weeks. At times, I felt I was out of my body watching the doctors gathered around my bed. I imagined I had to climb down what appeared to be a silver thread to get back inside my body or I would die. This hallucination may have been a reaction due to the fever. One after effect of a long-lasting high fever is temporary hair loss, and one can feel paranoid for a few weeks. Even going to a restaurant was sinister and disturbing.
If Jeff Beck had survived, there may have been brain damage, though that doesn’t mitigate the sorrow of his friends, family members and fellow musicians. Johnny Depp, who toured with Beck, was his last visitor, and I can imagine how devastating it must have been for Depp to see a friend so threatened and vulnerable. Some types of meningitis can be prevented by vaccination, but others cannot. Viral and bacterial meningitis are both out there, and they can strike at any time. Wash your hands, practice good hygiene, don't share drinks, and hope the invisible danger passes on by.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
