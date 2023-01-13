The loss of Jeff Beck at 78 from bacterial meningitis is shocking, particularly to any musician who admires great technical skill and passion. Jeff Beck was among those celebrated lead guitarists of his generation like Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton — whom he replaced with the legendary rock group, the Yardbirds. Despite his skill, Jeff Beck was often out of the spotlight. Watch his performance at the Kennedy Center Honors for Buddy Guy. Jeff Beck remains in the background while Bonnie Raitt sings Robert Johnson’s “Sweet Home, Chicago” and Gary Clark Jr. plays a fine lead. To truly understand Jeff Beck’s mastery of the electric guitar, listen to his 2010 solo from the great opera aria, “Nessun Dorma.” Jeff Beck’s ringing guitar soars over the orchestra to stunning effect, doing what a tenor like Pavarotti would do. Jeff Beck also recorded a wonderful piece called, “Beck’s Bolero.”

Since Jeff Beck’s sudden death, the accolades are coming in:

Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”

