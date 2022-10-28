Wayne Schow

Wayne Schow

 Doug Lindley/Idaho State Journal

“... politics divorced from conscience is fatal to the American experiment in liberty under law.” — Jon Meacham

Let’s be realistic. Politics is never entirely divorced from self-interest, whether that be for individuals, interest groups or political parties. Simply, the pursuit of self interest is baked into our human DNA. We have seen, sadly, how ever-present lust to get the better of others, to enforce our persuasions on others, if unrestrained, leads to ugly, even catastrophic places. History is replete with examples of tyrants and demagogues and powerful secular and religious organizations — not to mention individuals. If a nation is to flourish, there must be a strong counterbalancing influence.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.