“... politics divorced from conscience is fatal to the American experiment in liberty under law.” — Jon Meacham
Let’s be realistic. Politics is never entirely divorced from self-interest, whether that be for individuals, interest groups or political parties. Simply, the pursuit of self interest is baked into our human DNA. We have seen, sadly, how ever-present lust to get the better of others, to enforce our persuasions on others, if unrestrained, leads to ugly, even catastrophic places. History is replete with examples of tyrants and demagogues and powerful secular and religious organizations — not to mention individuals. If a nation is to flourish, there must be a strong counterbalancing influence.
Well over two centuries ago, our fledgling nation embarked on a radically innovative strategy to see if its people could govern themselves in such a way as to curb for the benefit of all the appetites of the powerful. It was to be a representative democracy, as Lincoln would later plainly but eloquently phrase it, a government “of ..., by ... and for the people.” Our founders created a Constitution based on liberal enlightenment philosophies, a system of checks and balances to give our democratic republic a chance. They gambled that ordinary citizens would be capable somehow of choosing wise representatives, statesmen above the self-interested fray, to moderate the vacillating moods of the public.
The outcome was far from certain — as Benjamin Franklin famously observed. Eighty-seven years later, Lincoln, in a time of crisis and uncertainty, questioned whether a democratic nation so conceived as ours could long endure. I think most living Americans, who have known only the relative stability in our country since the middle of the 20th century, do not realize just how precarious an undertaking the American experiment was and still is, how easily it could have and can still come unraveled. They have taken its continuation for granted.
The founders were not perfect themselves — however much we might wish to idealize them. They were creatures of their time, and they didn’t get everything right. In various ways, they had their own self-interests and prejudices. They were mostly white Anglo Saxon protestants with little use for Catholics. Some favored or condoned slavery. Women couldn’t vote; Blacks couldn’t vote. You can imagine how they might have regarded East Asians and Latinos had those been sufficiently around at the time.
To get a Constitution at all, they had to make compromises. But still, theoretically after their fashion, they were committed finally to the notion that (almost) all men are created equal in the sense that they should have fundamental rights, including especially a sacred right to participate in the selection of their representatives who would govern.
That our country has managed to endure for over two centuries is due substantially to the fact that our founders organized it to avoid extremes, to necessitate compromise and seek political solutions steering us, they hoped, on a course never too far from the center. They knew that democracy must keep one eye always firmly directed toward the widespread, common good, repudiating powerful special interests. Democracy forgets that to its peril. To that end it must rest not only on law, but supported by an underlying moral order, something akin to the golden rule fundamental to all major religions. Democracy cannot maintain that necessary grounding without a conscience.
We are now at a critical juncture. Our circumstances are not so dire as the period surrounding our Civil War. That conflict was primarily over one very large issue, slavery. The divisive issues currently eroding our polity are multiple — factionalism, greed, legal corruption, failing concern for the commonweal — but in their combination only slightly less foreboding.
Ominous trends have and are springing up.
— Trust in government, essential for democracy, is dangerously eroded. Where are the statesmen and -women? Congress is sharply divided, driven by ideological extremes, paralyzed by party loyalty, shamelessly influenced by special interests and big money, and dysfunctional as a result. It has allowed the executive branch to assume too much power. Alas, the Supreme Court appears too often to be the tool of political parties. State governments are rightly objects of similar lack of confidence. Disillusioned citizens are tempted to turn to undemocratic alternatives, as we have recently seen.
— A healthy democracy requires an informed citizenry who share reliable sources of truth. Today, confidence in media has been so eroded by widely and unethically disseminated false information that the citizenry does not know what to believe. Far too many gravitate to one-sided echo chambers.
— The most fundamental cornerstone of democracy is citizen voting participation; the integrity of elections must therefore be confidently trusted. With few exceptions the peaceful transfer of power resulting from such trust has been a pillar of American democracy. But to a frightening degree, ominous cracks in this institution are manifest now. In ways obvious to anyone paying attention, Donald Trump has shamefully created widespread distrust of election outcomes. Many now fear the precedent his selfish, undemocratic behavior has set for future elections.
— Our country has seen political violence in the past, at its height in the Civil War. But in a healthy democracy, differences are resolved by law. Now, epitomized by the militant Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, ever wider threats of violence are emanating from a plethora of white nationalists and other lawless vigilante groups, encouraged by Trump and his ilk. They are the antithesis of democracy.
— Equally if not more alarming, Republican legislatures across the country, aware of demographic trends unfavorable to them, have moved determinedly to deny or restrict voting access for minorities and the economically disadvantaged. The majority of instances of gerrymandered legislative districts must be laid at their feet. In some states, Republican minorities actually have control of legislatures. By such means Republicans in a number of states have attempted to restrict convenient means of voting by mail. They have strategically restricted the number, convenient location and hours of polling places to discourage voting in districts perceived to be unfavorable to them.
— In states such as Idaho, ultra conservative Republicans strategists have managed to close their primaries to all but declared party members, a deliberate move favoring the nomination of extreme conservative candidates. Moderates, who would offer other voters more reasonable choices, fostering the health of democracy, are eliminated.
(These statements about recent Republican legislative initiatives are facts. Do not conclude from them that I have never respected some Republican office holders or sympathized with some conservative principles. What I cannot respect is the condition of the party now and ever so many of its representatives who have fallen in thrall to the demagogic Trump or who, for self-preservation lack the courage to speak out against him and his ilk. Their ill-informed or pusillanimous behavior has contributed immeasurably to the weakening of American democracy.)
The trends identified above are serious — and by no means all. Can they, will they, be reversed?
As you go to the polls for the midterms, consider seriously choosing candidates whose campaigns are not based on divisive fear-mongering, false distortions or oversimplification of issues to benefit themselves or their narrow constituencies. Choose rather those more committed to moderate positions that will promote compromise and unity in the interest of the commonweal, thereby promoting the survival of viable democracy.
Wayne Schow, a native Idahoan, is a professor of English emeritus at Idaho State University. Schow lives in Pocatello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.