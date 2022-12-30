Mike Murphy

When asked recently what the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives had on its agenda for next year, current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed they would “subpoena 51 ex-intel chiefs who called (the New York) Post’s Hunter Biden exposé ‘disinformation.’”

Whew, this is great news! What a relief to hear that over half of the House members will be kept busy for the next two years forming a variety of committees and holding secret one-hour long meetings during which 50 minutes are dedicated to snacking on muffins and sipping cappuccinos while discussing what they did not achieve at the previous meeting.

