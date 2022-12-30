When asked recently what the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives had on its agenda for next year, current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed they would “subpoena 51 ex-intel chiefs who called (the New York) Post’s Hunter Biden exposé ‘disinformation.’”
Whew, this is great news! What a relief to hear that over half of the House members will be kept busy for the next two years forming a variety of committees and holding secret one-hour long meetings during which 50 minutes are dedicated to snacking on muffins and sipping cappuccinos while discussing what they did not achieve at the previous meeting.
And all that just to investigate Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell,” as a local ISJ guest columnist called it.
Much better for Republican House members to be doing that than searching for more ways to deprive women of the freedom to choose what is best for them. Or to restrict voting rights for certain factions of the population. Or desperately plotting to burn the Constitution once it’s retrieved from Trump’s tool shed, so they can overturn the 2020 presidential election.
I admit that prior to reading the local newspaper column I had very sketchy knowledge concerning the Hunter Biden laptop story. But after the columnist tied it in with “the ugliness and stench of corruption,” “the surface scum in the septic tank” and the “bottom of the cesspool,” I found myself breaking out into a cold sweat while trembling uncontrollably and thought I better look into it.
As soon as Kevin McCarthy mentioned that the Hunter Biden expose broke from the New York Post, an alarm went off in that area of my brain which triggers logic and common sense and turns off baloney. It’s a safe bet that an accusation of publishing “disinformation” is probably the nicest thing anyone has ever said about the New York Post.
The New York Post is a publication known for “sensationalism, blatant advocacy, and conservative bias.” That description would cause most well-informed people to simply chuckle and shrug their shoulders when reading one of the Post’s bombshell stories — but not diehard conservatives out to get revenge.
You would think that most folks find it hard to trust front-page news from a publication featuring stories such as “Mama bear hugs man after he saves her drowning cub” “See everyone who ‘hung out’ at National Nude Bodypainting Day” “18-year-old model sells her virginity for a whopping $2.5 mil” and “Melania Trump’s nude pics are blowing New Yorkers’ minds.”
I am not going to review all the convoluted aspects of Hunter Biden’s personal life and career moves, none of which is all that interesting. However, some Republicans think he possessed a laptop that contained emails indicating that Hunter did something bad.
Now, we are not talking “bad” as in leading an insurrection at the nation’s Capitol, resulting in death, destruction and international disgrace. Nor are we talking “bad” as in stealing highly classified top-secret government documents to possibly sell to foreign enemies or to use as bribery for legal immunity.
We’re not even talking “bad” as in the $2 billion that the Saudis paid Jared Kushner for… well, no one’s sure what for exactly. Though it certainly looked like payback for favorable treatment from his father-in-law’s government.
Try as they may, Republican politicians could not track down the “Laptop from Hell.” But then shazam, miracle of miracles, out of the blue in 2019 the laptop shows up at a computer repair shop in a Delaware mall.
That’s right. According to Republicans who are politically entrenched in la-la land, Hunter Biden dropped off his laptop loaded with incriminating emails, pictures, grocery lists, etc. Then completely forgot about it.
The shop owner couldn’t positively identify the customer as Hunter Biden, but said the laptop bore a sticker from the Beau Biden Foundation, named after Hunter’s late brother.
Riiiight, as Austin Powers’ nemesis Dr. Evil would say.
Then, after this guy who might have looked like Hunter Biden neglected to pick up the computer for over three months, didn’t phone the repair shop, didn’t pay the repair bill, what do you suppose the shop owner did?
Well, according to a 2020 article in the Delaware News Journal, when asked if he tried to call the guy who possibly looked like Hunter Biden, shop owner Mac Isaac said, "No comment." Instead, he called Rudy Giuliani and gave him a copy of the computer’s hard drive. Or Rudy Giuliani called him. Mac is a bit vague on the details
Rudy Giuliani?! Oh, and Steve Bannon got his hands on the evil laptop, too. Well, there’s a trustworthy pair if there ever was one.
The more one learns about this whole affair, the more the local columnist’s so-called Laptop from Hell appears to be the Laptop from Heck.
If Kevin McCarthy and his Republican colleagues want to waste time and taxpayers’ money chasing down a New York Post hot tip, so be it. But I recommend investigating this Post bombshell instead: “If you have toenail fungus try this tonight (it’s genius!).” Now, that could be worthwhile.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.
