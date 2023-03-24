Leonard Hitchcock

It’s generally understood that the radical-right is unhappy with the current state of things in this country and believes that America has strayed from its righteous, traditional path and abandoned good sense and religion for socialistic claptrap and extreme liberal deviancy. I find myself wondering how far back in American history one would have to go to find a time that the right-wingers would find congenial.

All the evidence points to a decade that sparkles with the allure of an abandoned bad habit: the 1950s. It was a decade when Americans returned with enthusiasm to what they regarded as normalcy after the disruptions of WWII. There are things to like about the ’50s. The economy was strong with only occasional inflation; income taxes were very progressive, labor unions were powerful, and the result was that incomes increased evenly across the spectrum of workers, so the wealth gap between the rich and the rest of us was not so great. Not that right-wingers today would admire most of those things, but with other facets of life in the ’50s, they would feel pretty comfortable.

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

