It’s generally understood that the radical-right is unhappy with the current state of things in this country and believes that America has strayed from its righteous, traditional path and abandoned good sense and religion for socialistic claptrap and extreme liberal deviancy. I find myself wondering how far back in American history one would have to go to find a time that the right-wingers would find congenial.
All the evidence points to a decade that sparkles with the allure of an abandoned bad habit: the 1950s. It was a decade when Americans returned with enthusiasm to what they regarded as normalcy after the disruptions of WWII. There are things to like about the ’50s. The economy was strong with only occasional inflation; income taxes were very progressive, labor unions were powerful, and the result was that incomes increased evenly across the spectrum of workers, so the wealth gap between the rich and the rest of us was not so great. Not that right-wingers today would admire most of those things, but with other facets of life in the ’50s, they would feel pretty comfortable.
There were fewer foreigners around, for example. The ’50s were a time of relatively low immigration; about 250,000 a year, compared to over a million a year after 1990. The proportion of the population that was immigrant was about 6.9 percent in the ’50s; in 2021 it was 13.6 percent.
As far as racial relations were concerned, though it’s pretty certain that some percentage of right-wingers are openly racist, I think there’s little doubt that, as a whole, rightists would find the racial views of people in the ’50s more to their liking than those living in later decades. It’s true that Rosa Parks took her famous bus ride in 1955, and Brown v. Board of Education was decided in 1954, but, basically, segregation, covert or overt, and the accompanying denial of voting rights, dominated during the ’50s. It’s interesting to note, as a footnote, that even the G.I. Bill of Rights, which enabled many veterans to go to college in the ’50s, was largely unsuccessful in helping Black veterans do so.
Wars, both hot and cold, existed in the ’50s. Present-day right-wingers seem inclined to America First isolationism, but I suspect that they would have backed the Cold War. After all, it was a war in defense of capitalism, and, at least in the early years of the decade, there were wild-eyed conspiracy theories regarding communist infiltration of the U.S. government that were at least as entertaining (and bogus) as those supporting the Big Lie about the 2020 elections. The Korean War was an outgrowth of the Cold War, a so-called proxy war, and so was the Vietnam War. American involvement in the latter, though it began in the late ’50s, only became massive enough to provoke effective opposition in the ’60s.
Extreme conservatives would definitely appreciate the fact that, in the ’50s, America was, at least statistically, a Christian country. After the war, there was a massive return to churchgoing, and 70 percent of Americans belonged to one of the seven major Protestant sects. Only 2 percent of the population said that it had “no preference” regarding religious beliefs (compared to 29 percent in 2021.) “Under God” was added to the Pledge of Allegiance in the ’50s.
But it's usually what didn’t exist in the ’50s that made it a good fit for right-wingers. Though Social Security existed, there was no Medicare or Medicaid (as we know them) until 1965. Food stamps had existed as a way of distributing surplus agricultural production in the 1930s, but disappeared in 1943 and weren’t reborn until 1960. Government agencies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Consumer Product Safety Commission didn’t exist in the ’50s, nor did programs that seriously addressed the needs of the disabled. In other words, the federal government had not yet decided to take up where the New Deal had left off and provide meaningful help to the poor and those who suffered from various forms of discrimination. That would have suited hard-line conservatives, who think that government should be minimal and not disrupt the natural results of free-market capitalism by giving handouts to those who can’t succeed.
Another thing that was absent in the ’50s was “the pill,” and sexual activities and relationships were judged by traditional standards. For the most part, no one was re-evaluating sexual identities, and LGBTQ+ people remained in the only safe place for them: the closet.
Conservatives would be pleased that abortion was, for the most part, illegal during the ’50s. And there was no significant women’s movement calling for a change in women’s attitudes toward themselves and their traditional roles. Instead, women left the munition plants, returned to their homes and produced the baby boomer generation. They at least pretended to accept their second-class status and second-class wages, even though they had proved that they could be industrial workers and heads of households.
I admit that seeds were planted in the ’50s that grew and blossomed in the ’60s. Women learned things during the war that made it impossible to return wholeheartedly to the way things had been before. Black people, too, had new reasons to resent segregation and think about ways to overturn it. The Beats were a ’50s counterculture that anticipated the Hippies. Gay bars became popular, at least in cities, and paved the way for the Stonewall Riots in the ’60s.
Still, for the most part, the ’50s were a decade that was about as suited to an extreme conservative’s view of life as it could be. And this is the era to which the right-wingers wish to return us. Regrettably, they’ve had some success in doing so. But I believe that theirs is a hopeless quest. Women will never again tolerate subservience and the denial of a right to abortion; Black people will keep moving toward full equality; the American people will again never accept a government that won’t provide them with an affordable education, basic health care and a reasonable level of protection against poverty; LGBTQ+ people will never return to the closet; and America will never again be a “Christian nation.” The ignorance and prejudice that made the ’50s possible cannot be re-created in 21st-century America by the political right, no matter how hard they try.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.