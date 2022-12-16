Several of our national holidays commemorate individuals, and the public generally understands the reasons for honoring these people, in part because there is historical documentation available which reveals the facts about their lives and achievements. One holiday that is problematic in that regard, is Christmas.
Most people assume that they grasp the significance of Christmas. A typical summary of its meaning might be something like this: “Christmas commemorates the birthday of Jesus Christ, the Messiah, and the founder of one of the world’s great religions, Christianity. Christians regard Christ as God.”
That summary, however, contains a number of historical assumptions which are questionable. What do historians know about Jesus? Though they know a good deal about the history of the Christian religion, their knowledge about Jesus’s life is meager. The primary historical source on that topic is the New Testament, a document that wasn’t written by contemporary historians, but by story-tellers who wrote from 40 to 90 years after Jesus’s death. Each had a somewhat different religious belief about who Jesus was, and each made use of the oral tales about him to convey that belief. They did not seek to document Jesus’s life; they sought to persuade readers to believe in Jesus as they did. Illustrative of our dearth of knowledge about Jesus is that we don’t even know the year in which he was born. We celebrate his birth on Dec. 25 only because the church chose that date to coincide with a popular pagan holiday.
Another issue in the above summary is the use of the phrase “Jesus Christ.” “Jesus” is, indeed, a proper name, but “Christ,” the Greek equivalent of the Hebrew word “Messiah,” is a title for someone who fits a certain description. It originally referred to the hero of a Judaic story who is empowered by God to lead an army and conquer the oppressors of the Jews, restore them to their homeland, inaugurate the thousand-year reign of God on earth, and serve as God’s appointed ruler of mankind.
It’s thought that many of Jesus’s Jewish followers during his lifetime believed that he was the Messiah. Jesus is likely to have believed that himself. He taught that the Kingdom of God would soon be established, appointed 12 apostles, one to govern each of the 12 tribes, and taught a moral code that made sense only in anticipation of God’s kingdom.
His life, however, did not follow the story-line, and most Jews ceased believing in his Messiahship after his arrest and execution. Others, and many gentiles, didn’t abandon that belief. Instead, they created a new Messiah story; one in which Jesus would still be entitled to the title, but by virtue of a radically different interpretation of how mankind was to be saved.
Another questionable claim in the summary is its reference to Jesus as the founder of Christianity. Though his teachings are central to that religion, a strong case can be made that it was Paul who actually brought Christianity into existence. More to the point, it’s quite likely that Jesus was a believing Jew until his death.
The summary also asserts that Christians assume Jesus to be (a) God. Many of his followers, soon after his death, clearly did so, and it was not a particularly audacious claim, for gods were abundant in the Roman empire, and Roman emperors regularly became gods upon their deaths.
Yet Jesus had clearly been a man. How could he be both man and God? Wrestling with that paradox proved difficult, and early believers in Jesus’s godliness could not agree on exactly how, when and in what sense, he had become (or just was), a god.
Church documents reveal that some Christians believed that Jesus was born human, but at some point (perhaps at his baptism or resurrection), he was adopted by God the Father. Other Christians held that Jesus was never really human; but was a pre-existing divine being who only appeared to be human while he was on earth. A very popular theory, called Arianism, held that Jesus was, indeed, a divine being, but had not always existed. God the Father created him, so he was distinct from, and subordinate to, his creator. A third view was that Jesus was, and had always been, one and the same being with God the Father (and the Holy Spirit); the so-called Trinity postulate.
Trinity supporters claimed that their option was the only one that could preserve Christianity as a monotheistic religion. Anti-Trinitarians responded that monotheism could easily be preserved without saddling Christianity with an absurd and incomprehensible doctrine. (It’s worth noting that, to this day, the Catholic church doesn’t claim that the doctrine makes sense. The Trinity is classified by Catholics as a “mystery;” while most other doctrines are required to be in accord with reason.) The anti-Trinitarians preserved monotheism by accepting the singular eminence of the Judeo-Christian God, but recognized Jesus’s importance by giving him an exalted position in the celestial hierarchy, at God’s right hand.
For two centuries, believers in Christ couldn’t agree about who he was. Christianity was split into factions on a foundational doctrinal issue. Then, the Roman emperor Constantine called together a meeting of church leaders in 325 C.E. in the city of Nicea to settle things and restore unity. The church decided to adopt the doctrine of the Trinity, but there was no real consensus on that choice, and disagreement persisted for some time. In fact, to this day there are Christians who reject the doctrine. Mormons, Unitarians, and several other Protestant denominations do so; only those churches that honor the Nicene Creed accept it.
There is a final problematic issue: if that informal summary of the meaning of Christmas were an official description of the holiday, Christmas would be a religious holiday, and that would violate our Constitution’s First Amendment assurance that our government must never take any action that could be interpreted as “establishing” any religion.
The federal government was taken to court on that charge in 1998, and its lawyer argued, successfully, that Christmas was simply a celebration of this country’s cultural heritage. That heritage included Christianity, of course, but also Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny. The validity of that claim was dubious, but the case was something of a joke, because everyone knew that the cancellation of Christmas wasn’t a real possibility.
In sum, Christmas is problematic because it almost certainly celebrates a birthday on the wrong date; bestows an honorific title upon a person who ultimately knew he didn’t fulfill its requirements; credits that person with originating a religion that formed only after his death, and can’t really tell us who Jesus was, because Christians still can’t agree about that. Plus, hanging over the holiday is an awareness that the government violates its own founding document, however informally, by continuing to sponsor it.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
