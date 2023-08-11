Michael Strickland

Michael Strickland

Pocatello is part of one of this century’s most critical infrastructure developments, a building block to Western prosperity. The CANAMEX Trade Corridor has become the foundation for the smooth and effective transportation of goods, services, people and information between Canada, Mexico and the United States. The route for this system starts in Mexico and moves north through Tucson and Phoenix and toward Las Vegas. At Las Vegas, it piggy-backs the I-15 through Pocatello to Canada. Due to heavy commerce traveling I-15, officials created Interstate 11 to parallel the I-15. I-11’s projected path has it going through Nevada, Eastern Oregon and Washington and through the panhandle of Idaho to Canada. The U.S. Department of Commerce anticipates tremendous growth in this area.

The CANAMEX Corridor runs through the fastest-growing region in the country and includes four of the five fastest-growing states. More than 65 percent of the freight moving in the corridor originated outside the area. Travel in the corridor has increased 130 percent since 1970. It includes some of the most visited sites in America, including the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park and Hoover Dam. It also runs directly through the urban arm of Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Michael Strickland studies at Idaho State University and teaches at Boise State University.

