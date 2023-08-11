Pocatello is part of one of this century’s most critical infrastructure developments, a building block to Western prosperity. The CANAMEX Trade Corridor has become the foundation for the smooth and effective transportation of goods, services, people and information between Canada, Mexico and the United States. The route for this system starts in Mexico and moves north through Tucson and Phoenix and toward Las Vegas. At Las Vegas, it piggy-backs the I-15 through Pocatello to Canada. Due to heavy commerce traveling I-15, officials created Interstate 11 to parallel the I-15. I-11’s projected path has it going through Nevada, Eastern Oregon and Washington and through the panhandle of Idaho to Canada. The U.S. Department of Commerce anticipates tremendous growth in this area.
The CANAMEX Corridor runs through the fastest-growing region in the country and includes four of the five fastest-growing states. More than 65 percent of the freight moving in the corridor originated outside the area. Travel in the corridor has increased 130 percent since 1970. It includes some of the most visited sites in America, including the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park and Hoover Dam. It also runs directly through the urban arm of Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Phoenix.
In 1999, the governors of Montana, Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Arizona created the CANAMEX Corridor Coalition. Making it easier to move goods and people encourages businesses to invest in the region and create jobs. CANAMEX is also a critical part of the North American security infrastructure. By providing a secure route, the corridor helps to protect the United States, Canada and Mexico from terrorism and other threats. It is also proposed for use by railroads and fiber optic telecommunications infrastructure.
“Bannock County is in an ideal organic growth corridor identified by the U.S. Department of Commerce decades ago,” said Pocatello-based Economic Development Professional and Business Consultant Mike Ennis. “In addition to the general population, businesses from around the country are seeing the advantages of our region. We have a relatively balanced climate, low cost of living and lower land and labor costs than many parts of the country. We’re at an ideal cross-road for transportation/logistics, proximity to higher education and outdoor activities and a roughly two-hour drive to SLC, Yellowstone, Jackson and Sun Valley. We don’t have the natural disasters that affect so many other areas of the country that impact businesses and quality of life.”
The list of benefits from this massive project is extensive. Here are some of the highlights:
Reduced transportation costs: This direct route for the movement of goods and people between Canada, Mexico and the United States is crucial for businesses in these countries. It allows them to ship goods more efficiently. There are also several colleges and universities along the corridor. More than 100 schools operate between Tucson and the Canadian border alone. There are 20 just from Rexburg to Provo, not including trade schools.
Increased safety and security: The CANAMEX corridor is a secure route for transporting goods and people, which can help to protect the United States, Canada and Mexico from terrorism and other threats. CANAMEX is the safest, most secure and most efficient corridor for travelers within and through the region. The Federal Highway Administration supports it.
Increased connectivity: The project connects the three North American countries, which can help to increase trade and economic growth.
Increased tourism: This economic development is a shared challenge among the CANAMEX states. Tourism supports local businesses, generates revenues and provides local employment for most rural areas. The corridor has tremendous potential for promoting tourism development through public/private partnerships by extending visits one more day.
Safe and efficient multi-modal transportation networks: Global competitiveness, which requires quality education, accessible telecommunications infrastructure and an appropriate regulatory environment, will be enhanced. There is a shared commitment to the region’s quality of life.
Improved communications: Technological improvements and public-private partnerships expand the ability of tourists and other travelers to use smart devices such as cellular phones, personal digital assistants and navigation.
Operations improvements: A broad range of activities will foster better coordination and cooperation among emergency response agencies. These initiatives provide a powerful opportunity to integrate the informational databases of tourism and transportation agencies to increase overall safety.
Travel updates: Survey data collected through this project show that the number one need of travelers is information. The project will use emerging technologies and interstate interagency coordination to provide travelers with seamless safety and tourism information.
A multi-portal website: This will create a data-gathering and sharing system. The CANAMEX Gateway website will provide corridor-wide information to travelers, making it possible for all participating agencies to receive real-time information and alerts.
Ennis continued: “Unfortunately, we’re missing out on high-paying businesses relocating to the area due to the lack of affordable housing. I’m confident we can take advantage of our position in this corridor as our housing inventory catches up to demand. I see solid businesses relocating to the area, in addition to the expansion of some of our existing major employers. Overall, I’d say that we have a very bright future ahead economically.”
The CANAMEX Corridor continues to broaden its initiatives, harvesting the benefits of increased trade, tourism and economic activity within the region. The project provides many opportunities to build regional economic prosperity through innovation. While this major infrastructure creation is still under development, it has already significantly impacted the North American economy and security. As the corridor continues to be built, it will likely have an even more significant impact in the years to come.
Michael Strickland studies at Idaho State University and teaches at Boise State University.
