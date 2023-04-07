Brian Parsons

“Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven.” — Henry Ward Beecher

Permit me to begin by saying that everything I say from here on is my opinion, not an expert one. I would prefer not to be researched on this subject, but unfortunately, the world that we live in has chosen to mainstream this topic. This week Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 71, titled the Vulnerable Child Protection Act. The crux of this legislation is a statewide ban on certain gender-affirming care for minors up until the age of 17. This gender-affirming care includes but is not limited to administering puberty blockers, hormones and body-altering surgeries such as mastectomy and vaginal or penoplasty, with only a few exceptions for documented physiological conditions. I am in support of this legislation.

Brian Parsons is a paleoconservative columnist in Idaho, a proud husband and father, and saved by Grace. You can follow him at WithdrawConsent.org or find his columns at the American Thinker, in the Idaho State Journal, or in other regional publications.

