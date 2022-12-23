Brian Parsons

“For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government shall be upon His shoulder. And His name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” — Isaiah 9:6

We often treat life like a destination and not a process. We live life as though we will have arrived at some point, and when we do, we can finally let down our guard and go into auto-pilot. We will finally have the American dream: a spouse, kids, a home and a white picket fence. Or perhaps once we’ve reached this point, we will have the career advancement of our dreams. Perhaps we will reach the pinnacle of our careers, retire early and travel the world. Life is not a destination but a process.