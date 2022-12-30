Afghan schoolgirls pose for a photo in a classroom in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 22. The country's Taliban rulers ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. They have banned girls from middle school and high school, barred women from most fields of employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.
When young women from Afghanistan returned to school recently, they found the school closed and blocked by armed guards. It was official: The Taliban had banned all education for women in Afghanistan, a country plagued by famine and unemployment. No other Islamic country has banned education for women.
A spokesman for the ministry of higher education confirmed the news to NPR and tweeted out the announcement himself with the words "important news."
"What news could be worse than this?" said Zahra in a voice message to NPR, left in response to a question about how she felt. She requested her family name not be used, fearing she'd be identified by Taliban officials. "I've been shaking with anger. I can't even cry.”
For those who are disturbed by these events, a book that remains more relevant than ever is “Reading Lolita in Tehran” by Azar Nafisi. Nafisi’s memoir describes that moment when the revolution swept through Iran while she was teaching at the University of Tehran, and her subsequent resistance to following the new dress code for women. It was a time of upheaval and banning all Western Literature. Even books like F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, “The Great Gatsby,” was considered by one of her radical male students to be a novel that preached the falsehoods of “The Great Satan.” Other famous authors considered suspect included Henry James and Jane Austen. It is difficult to imagine these established literary authors as purveyors of immorality, but Vladimir Nabokov’s “Lolita” remains controversial since it deals with a love sick pedophile.
The heart of Nafisi’s memoir concerns a time before she left Iran in 1997 when Nafisi gathered seven young women — former students — at her house once a week for clandestine meetings to read and discuss forbidden works of Western literature. They came from a mixed group of religious families and families more progressive and secular. This improvised book club was technically illegal. What is poignant about Nafisi’s memoir is that the novels these women read and discussed in secret connected to their own lives, particularly Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” a novel that dramatizes the plight of women in an oppressive 19th century English society. Evidently, these women in Nafisi’s class could also easily imagine themselves as Lolitas in Tehran.
With the Taliban’s rule against secondary education for girls and women, a whole future generation of Afghanistan’s women will suffer. There will be no better jobs nor any chance for intellectual growth.
This is immoral and unethical, of course, but like any other extreme prejudice against any group, it is also impractical. What if there is an Afghan girl out there who will one day find a cure for cancer, or a woman who will develop a drought-resistant crop of wheat? Where will they find their future leaders with a positive vision, or even future soldiers? Afghanistan is losing scores of impoverished children, male and female. The international community has refused to recognize Taliban rule, and this decision will make it worse.
President Joe Biden has spoken out against this ban on education for the women of Afghanistan, but it is questionable what the United States or Muslim countries can do to lift this ban.
Nafisi’s former students had one precious skill: they were well educated. If the current generation in a country with a high illiteracy rate has at least learned how to read by the sixth grade, will they start their own secret book clubs?
