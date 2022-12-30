Afghanistan Education

Afghan schoolgirls pose for a photo in a classroom in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 22. The country's Taliban rulers ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. They have banned girls from middle school and high school, barred women from most fields of employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

 Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press

When young women from Afghanistan returned to school recently, they found the school closed and blocked by armed guards. It was official: The Taliban had banned all education for women in Afghanistan, a country plagued by famine and unemployment. No other Islamic country has banned education for women.

A spokesman for the ministry of higher education confirmed the news to NPR and tweeted out the announcement himself with the words "important news."

