“No reproach is more common, no argument better suited to the temper of these times, than those which are founded on the supposed inferiority or incapacity of the Church in political matters.” — John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton

Confluence happens where bodies of water meet and combine. Sometimes confluence happens at the mouth of a river where freshwater drains into a saltwater sea, and you get a melding of two disparate environments into one. Saltwater makes up more than 97 percent of all the water on planet Earth. It is the permanent state, whereas freshwater is the temporal state. Through evaporation and filtration, the water exists temporarily in a form that makes it compatible with life on land, but eventually, it returns to the sea. Such is the case with politics and religion. Religion is the permanent state. Like saltwater, it is the state of the eternal, which is the soul. In the Bible, saltiness is tantamount to righteousness. Politics, like freshwater, deals in contemporary affairs of the flesh. One must be careful to strike a personal balance so that each is tended to by priority.

Brian Parsons is a paleoconservative columnist in Idaho, a proud husband and father, and saved by Grace. You can follow him at WithdrawConsent.org or find his columns at the American Thinker, in the Idaho State Journal, or in other regional publications.

