Take a look at the clock on your wall. Notice the positions of the 3 and the 9. Polar opposites as far apart as any two numbers can be on the circular pendulum we use to tell time. If we broadly extrapolate the 3 and 9 symbols to the political terminology of “right” and “left,” my analysis may make more sense.
Somebody, somewhere in the annals of history decided that “right” was synonymous with conservatives or Republicans and “left” was attached to the liberals or Democrats. I do not know why this labeling happened or the events leading to it, but it has fooled many Republicans into thinking it means they and their platform planks are always correct or “right.”
The GOP was founded in 1854 following the passage of the Kansas-Nebraska Act with a basic ideology of opposing the expansion of slavery. The move to the right picked up momentum in 1912 with Roosevelt supporters in an ideological shift beginning its 20th century trend towards conservatism.
Now, back to the clock face. If Republicans are the 3 and Democrats are the 9, that leaves half the clock for all the inbetweeners and their ideology. Depending on the issue, members of each party can place their position maybe at a 2 or an 11? I see nothing wrong with that method as it shows an open minded attitude where the best compromises often reside. I propose that any party, either party, that insists on a hardline position of 3 or 9 in order to be included on their membership rolls is “flirting with disaster” (quoting the Molly Hatchet song). When the party starts to move past the 3 or the 9, then they are coming closer together in actuality and start to take on their own brand of tyranny.
Both political parties are guilty of this phenomenon in my humble outspoken opinion. Events at the Idaho GOP convention earlier this summer in Twin Falls can be used as examples of a party swinging their philosophy in a hard right turn past the 3 and toward the antithesis of their cry to prevent rights and freedoms from being stripped away from us, the voting public. More evidence of this trend is shown in a 2020 Gallup poll where 31 percent of respondents identified themselves as Democrat, 25 percent as Republican, and a whopping 41 percent as independent. Both parties are losing membership it seems.
Extremism on either side of the clock is dangerous. As a registered Republican I am sad to admit that some of what I witnessed in Twin Falls approached the extremism to which I refer. I drove back home to Preston feeling both disappointment and a mild version of disenchantment. As a first time delegate, I was wide-eyed and tried to digest everything I saw and heard. Do not take me wrong, it was a grand experience and I am grateful for the opportunity to participate. I made some new friends, but my naivete was eroded by Saturday. I thought of the quote by a founding father and former President James Monroe: “The existence of party is not necessary to a free government.”
The general behavior of some of the delegates was abhorrent and unprofessional. It was as if they were inebriated with the exuberance of their own verbosity. I expected some fervor but not such things as the covert distribution of flyers to the local homeless shelters. Tricking them with offers of free pizza by attending Tom Luna’s campaign event Thursday evening. Tom was a true gentleman and promptly ordered more pizza rather than turn them away. My eyebrows raised at the name calling, the smears, the endless barrage of text messages to my phone during the convention berating the candidates who were running for state leadership positions, etc. Sarcasm and accusations abounded.
A good example of this out of tune and hypocritical thinking was the resolution for consideration that all elections of any form, in the state of Idaho, heretofore be partisan. I rose to my feet and challenged this in committee citing the non-partisan experience I have had the past 13 years on the Preston City Council. We are trying to build roads, improve water and sewer services, build playgrounds and support youth recreation programs. Why do we need to be partisan? There is plenty of room at the higher levels of government for the partisanship that usually brings change to a halt.
Another example might be the platform plank for the central committees to pick and vet the candidates on the Republican ticket before it reaches the voters. I wrote against that very proposal way back in January in a letter to the editor of the ISJ (Jan. 6, 2022) prior to the winter meetings of the state party. Factions of the Republican party have been screaming in the legislature and press about all the freedoms and rights of ordinary, voting citizens being taken away! Then why would you want to enact such a proposal that is exactly that kind of thievery? You, the state party leadership, do not trust us enough to vote our conscience? You want to make those decisions for us and turn us into the “sheep” you have opined and pontificated about this past year? What happened to the idea of “one person, one vote”?
I am still a Republican, always will be. But we can do better, we deserve better. Let us not move past the 3 into the vault of extremism and disenfranchise the voting public. Only Heaven can help us if that happens. Let's say to each other when issues are resolved, “Job well done!”
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.