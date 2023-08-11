Cal Thomas

Cal Thomas

One of the advantages to a change in majority in one or both houses of Congress is that the public gets to see what the other party won’t address or has been covering up.

Such was the case on Monday when Rep. Darrell Issa, R-California, held a forum in Escondido, California, with parents of the 13 service members killed when a terrorist bomber detonated his vest during a chaotic withdrawal from Kabul Airport nearly two years ago. The parents claimed there has been a cover-up and insensitivity to their concerns from the Biden administration.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for his latest book “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.