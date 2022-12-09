Todd Thomas NEW

Todd Thomas

It was the summer of 1983. I was home in Preston for the summer break from college to work on the farm. It was just a few months since returning from my mission to Japan and I was already engaged for a fall wedding. Needless to say, I was restless, grouchy and driving my mom both crazy and nuts. “Get him out of my hair before I choke the daylights out of him!” was her threat and request to Dad.

We were at the point of having some downtime waiting for the grain to ripen before starting the frenetic pace of harvest. Dad planned a road trip for just the two of us. We would take his new Cadillac and motor to Orange County, California, to visit my older brother Scott and his young family. Midway, we would make an overnight stop in Las Vegas. I had never been there but Dad had made several trips there over the years and knew all the best haunts. He was excited to take me to see the magic show put on by the famous Siegfried & Roy. I was full of anticipatory zeal at the thought of devouring several of those Golden Nugget 99 cent shrimp cocktails he had bragged about. The Thomases were a shrimp-loving family so this trip was going to be gold!

