It was the summer of 1983. I was home in Preston for the summer break from college to work on the farm. It was just a few months since returning from my mission to Japan and I was already engaged for a fall wedding. Needless to say, I was restless, grouchy and driving my mom both crazy and nuts. “Get him out of my hair before I choke the daylights out of him!” was her threat and request to Dad.
We were at the point of having some downtime waiting for the grain to ripen before starting the frenetic pace of harvest. Dad planned a road trip for just the two of us. We would take his new Cadillac and motor to Orange County, California, to visit my older brother Scott and his young family. Midway, we would make an overnight stop in Las Vegas. I had never been there but Dad had made several trips there over the years and knew all the best haunts. He was excited to take me to see the magic show put on by the famous Siegfried & Roy. I was full of anticipatory zeal at the thought of devouring several of those Golden Nugget 99 cent shrimp cocktails he had bragged about. The Thomases were a shrimp-loving family so this trip was going to be gold!
Next came the eight hour drive, lots of father-son conversation and then checking into a cheap motor inn type room at the south end of the strip. Less money spent on the room meant more money for shrimp cocktails. I had eaten a very light lunch earlier in Beaver, Utah, when we stopped for gas, so I was all prepared to pack my gut with shrimp. I had never stepped foot in a casino either, so all this was new and eye popping. We wandered around the place to find a seat in the cocktail lounge and made our first order of those delicious tiny crustaceans. For the next hour, I consumed multiple shrimp cocktails while Dad played a few rounds of his favorite casino game: Keno.
With full bellies and satiated appetites, off we waddled to the magic show. Another new experience for me and potentially the subject of its own story. Let me just say that I was wide-eyed and bashfully embarrassed to be sitting next to my Dad during the opening act of the Vegas showgirls on stage! But once the actual magic began, watching a motorcycle and a tiger disappear was mind blowing.
Why I chose this subject for this week’s column stems from the generous gift from the wallet of my older little brother Scott. He offered me an all expenses paid jaunt to Las Vegas this past weekend to attend the ZZ TOP concert. I think he was maybe trying to make up for all the “abuse” I took from him when we were younger — random arm punches, planting corn on my sternum, etc, etc., LOL. I am still tingling all over from the music we enjoyed from my favorite boogie blues band from Texas. It was the best of my five times seeing them live. Thanks to the smaller intimate venue and the sixth row tickets Scott splurged to purchase. (Photos on my Facebook page, if you’re curious.)
As we planned our weekend itinerary, I suggested we make the trek to Fremont Street to find the old Golden Nugget and enjoy a couple of those 99 cent shrimp cocktails; if they still offered them like back in 1983. Scott agreed and off we trudged through some fairly fine examples of the debauchery we humans can be capable of producing. If you’ve been to that section of “old Vegas,” you do not need any further descriptions from me.
Weaving in and out of the loud electronic blinking and flashing slot machines, we found the tiny food service area that was the culinary home to my sought after eupeptic treats. My jaw dropped and my eyes dilated as I whispered reverently to Scott, “This looks just like I remember when Daddy and I came here in ’83. I swear it hasn’t changed at all!”
We found a seat and enjoyed our one and only 99 cent shrimp cocktail; the horseradish was pretty strong. We continued the story telling and reminiscing that had been a fun feature of our weekend together. The only thing missing was Dad. Too bad he couldn’t join us — then we might have ordered another round…on him! With all the sincerity I can muster and not overly embarrass myself with emotion, I say, “Thanks, Dad, thanks, Scott — for the memories, the camaraderie, the concert and the delightful shrimp cocktails! Job well done!”
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
