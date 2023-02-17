The seats were shaking in Reed Gym. I hugged my then-2-year-old daughter and felt the adrenaline as the clock ticked down to a men’s basketball victory over rival Weber State. The band broke into the fight song “Growl, Bengals, Growl.” There was jubilation in Pocatello that night. I still cherish that memory in my heart and head from more than 17 years ago. There is something about the roar of the crowd at an ISU event that seems to eclipse most other venues. Perhaps it is the fact that at any ISU game, I can bump into 20 to 30 friends and others I know before I even sit down. Bengal Nation is truly a family. Idaho State University Athletics is an integral part of the university and the community, and there are many compelling reasons why fans should support it. From upgraded facilities and talented teams, to passionate coaches and student-athletes, Bengal Athletics offers a unique experience.
Art Beery, general manager and managing partner at Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia, shared how a recent experience at a game reminded him “how lucky we are to live in a college community, especially Idaho State University, where the resurgence has been so exciting.” Art continued: “How fortunate we are to live in a town with a university. Supporting the teams should be a natural extension of living the good life in America. Sad that so many in our area are missing the opportunity to grow our bonds and culture as a community through this magnificent school that is only minutes away from anyone living in Bannock County.”
Support our local community. The university and its athletic programs provide a great deal of economic impact, generating jobs and energizing local businesses. Furthermore, ISU Athletics contributes to the quality of life in the area by providing opportunities for people of all ages to participate in sports and recreational activities. The department is also committed to providing a positive experience for its fans. Whether it's through exciting game-day experiences or community events, the university goes to great lengths to ensure that everyone has a memorable and enjoyable time.
Bengal athletes are known for their dedication, hard work and commitment to excellence. The coaches and staff are equally supportive, working tirelessly to provide the best possible experience for the student-athletes and to help them achieve their goals. Pauline Thiros has served as director of athletics since 2018. Her tenure is punctuated by capital improvements and increased fundraising, including the construction of Davis Field, an athletic training room facility, a newly constructed film room, an indoor practice facility for women’s golf, the current renovation of Holt Arena and the establishment of “The Champions Fund” fueling nearly $1 million in support across programs. Thiros has served as Chair of the Big Sky Conference Olympic Sports Committee and the Joint Athletic Council and is a member of the BSC Legislative Committee, Eligibility Committee and Student Athlete Mental Health Committee. Thiros is the current athletic director liaison for the Big Sky Conference Volleyball Coaches, and she also serves on the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Committee. She recently hired a gem in head football coach Cody Hawkins.
"Coach Hawkins exhibited in every way that he is the right person to lead Idaho State Football into the future," Thiros said. “He is Idaho-grown, well-connected across our recruiting footprint, is the architect of a prolific scoring offense and has the right values at the right time. I know Coach will offer our student-athletes what they need most to perform at their best. He is innovative and a culture builder.”
Hawkins has strong ties to the Gem State and made a name for himself while playing quarterback for Bishop Kelly High School in Boise in the mid-2000s. During his high school career, Hawkins compiled a 40-0 record and won a state championship inside Holt Arena.
"I could not be more excited to help Pauline and President Satterlee create an amazing student-athlete experience here at Idaho State,” Hawkins said. “Growing up in this great state, I have watched the Bengals for as long as I can remember. I have been in Holt Arena when it was rocking, and I look forward to building a program the Idaho State community, alumni and fans are proud of. Tianna and I want to sincerely express how much it means to us to be moving home and have the opportunity to help this program honor its history and heritage by creating great memories and results, on and off the field.”
The Department of Athletics at Idaho State University is a Division I (FCS) member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Big Sky Conference. Men’s sports offered are basketball, cross country, football, tennis and indoor and outdoor track and field. Women’s sports offered are basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, indoor and outdoor track and field, and volleyball. Whether you are a current student, alumni, or simply a fan of the Bengals, supporting ISU Athletics is a way to show your commitment to excellence and to help ensure that the university remains a vital part of the community for years to come. Learn more at isubengals.com
Michael Strickland studies at Idaho State University and teaches at Boise State University.
