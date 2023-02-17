Michael Strickland

The seats were shaking in Reed Gym. I hugged my then-2-year-old daughter and felt the adrenaline as the clock ticked down to a men’s basketball victory over rival Weber State. The band broke into the fight song “Growl, Bengals, Growl.” There was jubilation in Pocatello that night. I still cherish that memory in my heart and head from more than 17 years ago. There is something about the roar of the crowd at an ISU event that seems to eclipse most other venues. Perhaps it is the fact that at any ISU game, I can bump into 20 to 30 friends and others I know before I even sit down. Bengal Nation is truly a family. Idaho State University Athletics is an integral part of the university and the community, and there are many compelling reasons why fans should support it. From upgraded facilities and talented teams, to passionate coaches and student-athletes, Bengal Athletics offers a unique experience.

Art Beery, general manager and managing partner at Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia, shared how a recent experience at a game reminded him “how lucky we are to live in a college community, especially Idaho State University, where the resurgence has been so exciting.” Art continued: “How fortunate we are to live in a town with a university. Supporting the teams should be a natural extension of living the good life in America. Sad that so many in our area are missing the opportunity to grow our bonds and culture as a community through this magnificent school that is only minutes away from anyone living in Bannock County.”

