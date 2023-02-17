On his website, Idaho legislator Sen. Brian Lenney, R- Nampa, states, “I’ll fight against every woke, social justice, Critical Race Theory loving progressive shill who shows up at the capitol to try and turn Idaho into a socialist dystopia….”
If you can plow through all the propaganda techniques in that sentence like ad nauseam, name calling, disinformation, among others, you begin to get a glimpse of Sen. Lenney’s political priorities.
To learn more about Sen. Lenney, it also helps to analyze some of the books he has written, books such as “Why Everyone Needs an AR-15: A Guide for Kids.”
Sen. Lenney describes his book this way: “So, in this super fun book for kids, we'll walk you through how awesome the AR-15 is, how it can be used for good, and why the Gun Grabbing [sic] Lefties should focus on something more productive.”
Yeah, like maybe “Why Everyone Needs a Live Grenade to Take to School in His Lunchbox: A Guide for Kids.”
I will admit right up front that I have not read this nor any of the other five books authored by Sen. Lenney. However, if the Drag Queens ever read them during the library story hour, I will be sure to attend.
After extensive research, I have formed several observations regarding Sen. Lenney’s books and his politics.
First of all, if I were Sen. Lenney, I would make a major push to add my AR-15 kids book to the required reading list in all Missouri elementary schools. That’s because there is currently no age minimum to openly carry a gun in Missouri, so those kids could really use his advice.
Last week, a Democratic state representative proposed a change in the Missouri law after a number of armed robberies were committed by teens and videos were released of children brandishing AR-15s while strolling down city streets.
The Republican-controlled Missouri legislature voted down the perfectly logical and intelligent change, one can assume, because a) a Democrat proposed it, and b) the Democrat is a woman.
And that leads me to a second thought. Another book by Sen. Lenney that Missouri schools should consider putting on the required reading list for elementary kids is titled “Why is Feminism So Silly? A Guide for Kids.”
Sen. Lenney says the book is “the first ever pro-woman, anti-feminist, stupid simple high-level kids book showing the silliness of feminism in a fun, colorful, and magical way.”
“Stupid simple high-level”? Oh, he must be referring to the “KISS” principle as it applies to the Republican-controlled Idaho State Legislature this session: Keep it stupid, simple.
Another reason Sen. Lenney’s anti-feminism book is a logical choice for Missouri students is because a month prior to the failure of the slightly safer gun proposal, “Republicans in the state House sought to require female lawmakers to cover their arms with a jacket in the chamber, sparking heated controversy.”
Eventually Republicans relented and decided that sweaters as well as jackets for women would be okay.
A third book by Sen. Lenney would be a bit of a tougher sell to any state’s school system, even Missouri’s. That is his book titled “How to Avoid the Most Common Grammatical Problems Found in Student Research Papers and Write an A+ Paper Every Time.”
Here is how the author describes the book: “This isn’t meant to be a comprehensive grammar guide, but more of a quick-tip survival guide you can pull out when the clock says 3 a.m., you’ve drank [sic] three Redbulls [sic], and you need some help starting, fine tuning, or just finishing your research paper.”
Sen. Lenney continues, “Have you ever been in the middle of a research paper or assignment and came [sic] to this problem: Which word do I use, “then” or “than?” [sic] I have. The questions go on and on and on (at least they did for me while I was in college) and I want to help you make it [sic].”
Fortunately, I did not have access to Sen. Lenney’s helpful grammar guide while attending college.
Besides Sen. Lenney’s obvious interest in telling kids how much fun guns are and how silly women are who seek pay and respect equal to men in the same positions, he also intends to help shape the future of education for all young people in Idaho.
That’s because this session Sen. Lenney was appointed to the Senate Education Committee. It’s early, but let’s see how he is doing so far.
Sen. Lenney has introduced a proposal to remove Idaho’s Blaine Amendment, a constitutional clause that prevents public funds from being spent on religious education.
He also supports a bill that would establish an education savings account program, which would allow parents to use state money for private school tuition.
In response to a question by Idaho Education News regarding education savings accounts, Sen. Lenney said, “I like what Arizona and West Virginia did — the ESA model.”
Evidently, Sen. Lenney does not know that Arizona consistently ranks dead last in quality of education, with West Virginia only a notch or two better.
“Can you imagine a family of four kids getting $24,000 every year to spend anyway they want (on education)?” concluded Sen. Lenney… who has four kids… that he home schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.