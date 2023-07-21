In 2022, to no one’s surprise, Gov. Brad Little, the Republican nominee, won the general election in a landslide, over a Democratic nominee, Stephen Heidt, who had, at most, unenthusiastic support from his own party.

Out of about 1,000 precincts statewide in Idaho, voters in just 15 cast zero votes for Heidt. Those 15 were small: The largest, Mohler in Lewis County, cast 142 votes total for governor, and in one precinct (Bonneville 27) no one voted at all, for anyone, in that race.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at www.ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His book “What Do You Mean by That?” can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

