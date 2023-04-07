If you haven’t served on a grand jury I recommend you read the, “Handbook for Federal Grand Jurors.” It’s easy to find on the internet, well written and highly relevant in light of President Donald Trump’s indictment. My grand jury experience was a fascinating eye opener into the inner workings of the criminal justice system. Reading the handbook refreshed my memories of the experience.

The handbook describes how grand juries are designed to operate. At a glance, many of the rules, terms and methods seem quaint and naively antiquated. They suited the times and population of the 1700s. Like most aspects of our system of government the grand jury system only works as intended if all the parts and departments of government stay in their lane and function ethically.

Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.

red in blue

So, Trump wants to do away with the FBI and DOJ. Entriken goes him one better and wants to do away with federal grand juries.

I wonder who has shed more tears, Linsey Graham or Entriken? It certainly wasn't Melania.

