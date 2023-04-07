If you haven’t served on a grand jury I recommend you read the, “Handbook for Federal Grand Jurors.” It’s easy to find on the internet, well written and highly relevant in light of President Donald Trump’s indictment. My grand jury experience was a fascinating eye opener into the inner workings of the criminal justice system. Reading the handbook refreshed my memories of the experience.
The handbook describes how grand juries are designed to operate. At a glance, many of the rules, terms and methods seem quaint and naively antiquated. They suited the times and population of the 1700s. Like most aspects of our system of government the grand jury system only works as intended if all the parts and departments of government stay in their lane and function ethically.
When the checks and balances of the criminal justice system are distorted or obliterated the rule of law vanishes. Judicial power becomes the strong-arm thuggish enforcer of political power when unscrupulous prosecutors manipulate the criminal justice system to protect their political dogma. Today we see the apex of the distortion of our criminal “justice” system playing out in the indictment of President Trump.
I am not an attorney or a scholar of the grand jury system, so I’ll stick to what I heard with my own ears and my personal observations as I served on a federal grand jury.
Bottom line: Politically driven prosecutors can absolutely distort the rule of law and cloak a personal vendetta by hiding it behind a grand jury’s show trial indictment.
First, the prosecutor is the ringmaster of the show and is fully in control of what the grand jury sees, knows and understands about every case. Engaging novels have been written about run-away juries acting contrary a prosecutor’s wishes, but that’s just entertaining fiction. Who brings cases forward to the jury? The prosecutor. Who explains the relevant law? The prosecutor.
Oh, there is a provision for members of the grand jury to bring up potential criminal cases, as if anyone would ever wait to be empaneled on a jury before reporting a crime. It makes the system sound open and “citizen friendly” and it may have been practical in the 1700s, but it never happens in our complex times. Ninety-nine plus percent of the cases a grand jury hears about are those selected by the prosecutor. Of the cases presented to a grand jury, the prosecutor gets 99 percent indictments.
Second, no one under interrogation, witness or the accused, has anyone on their side in the jury room. Sure, the poor soul in the sworn spotlight can ask to be excused to consult outside the jury room with their lawyer. The jury is supposed (wink, wink) to ignore this and not let it influence them. More things that never happen. One can claim Fifth Amendment protection while on the grand jury stand, but it’s not an absolute protection for reluctant witnesses.
Third, the prosecutor, a professional interrogator, asks all the questions. Oh, the rules say jurors are allowed to ask questions too, but in practice only after the prosecutor reads the juror’s written question and has the opportunity to talk, intimidate or embarrass a juror out of asking a particular question. It’s not the spontaneous questioning of a witness by a juror you might imagine it to be.
Furthermore, a witness can be ambushed and blind-sided at any moment by the prosecutor. There is no judge to rule on the relevance of a line of questioning or the fairness of asking a witness to render opinions outside their actual knowledge.
You or I, as novice witnesses, will rarely prevail when pitted against an agenda driven prosecutor who craves a “True Bill” rubber stamp on their vendetta. The prosecutor is allowed to ask leading questions and may ask multiple, slightly different questions on the same matter over multiple days of testimony. A witness testifying to a grand jury is at constant risk of a charge of perjury. Any deviation of testimony, no matter how trivial, and the prosecutor can discredit your testimony and trap you with a perjury charge.
Finally, the proceedings of a grand jury are supposed to be kept secret to protect witnesses from intimidation, to protect the reputation of those investigated but not indicted and to keep those indicted from fleeing prosecution. Grand jury proceedings, as with all the other failed “Get Trump” initiatives (Russia, obstruction, tax returns, etc.), are often leaked to the Democratic Party’s devoted media.
It’s no secret that the foreperson of a “Get Trump” grand jury in Georgia went on TV and with giggling delight reveled in her Trump Derangement Syndrome. Not only can a prosecutor get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich, but he can even do it when the grand jury foreperson is the ham.
Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney overseeing the case against President Trump, campaigned on a mission of calculated judicial persecution of an individual. He has kept his campaign promise. The “True Bill” indictment of President Trump is actually an indictment of Mr. Bragg and of those who paid for his election.
I would call the indictment of President Trump “shameful,” but the haughty left has no conscience and therefore feels no shame.
I would call this indictment “unethical,” but those in charge of the weaponized Department of Justice no longer hold to any standard of ethics other than their duplicitous double standards.
I would call Mr. Bragg’s indictment “unlawful,” but Lady* Justice, her blindfold tossed aside, now wields her sword solely to cut down those who dare to challenge the orthodoxy of the deep state.
And so I’m obliged to call out Mr, Bragg’s indictment of President Trump in simple terms. It’s simply evil.
P.S. *Dear liberals, ask your grandmother what a lady is.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
So, Trump wants to do away with the FBI and DOJ. Entriken goes him one better and wants to do away with federal grand juries.
I wonder who has shed more tears, Linsey Graham or Entriken? It certainly wasn't Melania.
