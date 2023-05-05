Brian Parsons

“All change is not growth, as all movement is not forward.” — Ellen Glasgow

I had a conversation with a friend this week about the societal planners and their unending subversive schemes at the local level. It went something like this: “I sure wish that I could unplug from the nonsense and just go back to getting my kids to adulthood. Alas, our tormentors are relentless.”

