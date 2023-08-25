I’m sure that by now most of you have heard about Oliver Anthony, the young man with a big red beard whose YouTube video of his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” is a viral sensation.
The song was streamed 17.5 million times last week, and an internet video of Anthony’s performance has racked up 30 million views in 12 days. This week it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first artist with no prior chart history to do so.
Anthony is just the latest in a string of songwriters and performers who, at various points in history, have tapped into the country’s cultural divisions, pointing the finger at who or what they feel is the cause of all our problems.
His followers feel that Anthony is the troubadour we need in these “times that try men’s souls.” They write such heartfelt comments as “This is how we save ourselves and our country.” “You are the voice that we, the blue collared American people, need.” “Listening to Oliver sing that song was like getting a shot that injected truth directly into my soul.”
Some even go as far as to call “Rich Men” the protest song of our generation.
But what exactly is Oliver Anthony protesting? Let’s take a close look at some of the song’s lyrics to find the answers.
The song opens with “I’ve been sellin’ my soul, workin’ all day / Overtime hours for bullshit pay / So I can sit out here and waste my life away / Drag back home and drown my troubles away.”
So, here it sounds like Anthony is protesting that he must work all day, doesn’t get paid enough, has to drag himself home after work, and has to sit and drink beer all evening.
I have to say that actually sounds pretty good to me. I was a teacher/coach who worked all day (and many evenings when coaching), didn’t get paid enough (around 50 cents per hour I calculated for coaching) and dragged myself home after work (if I wanted to eat).
Once home, I definitely didn’t get to sit around much since I was helping to raise three boys. And drinking beer on work nights was out of the question since I always had schoolwork to do.
After protesting how hard he must work, Anthony expresses his feelings about short overweight people receiving government help when he protests, “Well, God, if you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds / Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds.”
Though the object of his protest here is obvious, it did require some research on my part to find out what “fudge rounds” are: two chocolate cookies with chocolaty creme and a wave of icing. They are made by Little Debbie, one of my all-time favorite chefs! I loved finding one of her tasty treats in my lunch sack at work over the years.
However, I always paid for Little Debbie treats with my own hard-earned money, and at 6 feet 3 inches, 150 pounds, I feel confident that Anthony is not referring to me.
Along with hard work and certain individuals on welfare, Oliver Anthony complains about politicians who are always fair game in protest songs. In fact, politicians are the rich men alluded to in the song’s title.
One aspect about politicians he protests is that they, “Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do / And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do.”
Okay, now this is a bit confusing. But after careful analysis, I’ve concluded that Anthony is saying that he knows what he knows and he knows what you know, while the politicians want to know what we all know because… well, you know. There, got that all cleared up, so let’s move on.
Predictably, right-wing politicians immediately jumped on the Oliver Anthony bandwagon because political pundits in conservative media implied they should.
VP wannabe Kari Lake labeled “Rich Men” as “the anthem of this moment in American history.” Not to be outdone when it comes to declaring anthems, VP wannabe Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, called the song “the anthem of the forgotten Americans.”
For some reason it seems to have never entered their minds that when Anthony protests the evil “Rich Men North of Richmond” (politicians), he is also protesting rich WOMEN north of Richmond.
You know, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene whose annual salary as a member of Congress is a measly $174,000, yet her total wealth was listed as $11 million in a 2023 “60 Minutes” interview.
Or people like Kari Lake whose net worth is estimated at around $3 million while her only current occupation appears to be “teasing an Arizona senate run.”
Ironically, Oliver Anthony is about to become one of the rich men he so despises with an estimated current income of $40,000 a day and a reported $8 million contract on the table.
But I for one will not hold that against him.
In fact, any guy playing on the same bill as Megadeth, Pantera and Evanescence at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival next month is all right with me.
