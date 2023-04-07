In 2021, Shellie Harwood released a chapbook of poetry called “With My Sister, in a Tornado Warning” published by a small award-winning literary publisher, Finishing Line Press. This year, Shellie Harwood was a finalist for the prestigious Montreal International Poetry Prize for the poem “Nocturne 20/Away to Nowhere.” Now we have a second chapbook of 34 poems called “Sleepwalker’s Guide to Grieving,” which Harwood describes as a “collection of poetry about navigating the dark road through the grief that accompanies loss.” The eponymous first poem has these startling lines:
I read in The Sleepwalker’s Guide to Grief:
never wake them abruptly while in the throes of unearthing,
the heart may erupt,
violence may ensue.
“Sleepwalker’s Guide to Grieving” has a personal edge with a remarkable cast of characters, including the poet-narrator: a woman takes her mother’s ashes to place on the grave of Edith Piaf, two lovers make love against a wall while fascists pound on the door, and a beekeeper discovers his bee hive torched by an arsonist (“Afterswarm,” which won the Nutmeg Poetry Prize). That this collection of poems deals with grieving does not make it depressing due to the strong imagery that elevates the human condition. Another aspect of Harwood’s poetry is the effective use of a caesura before a sudden epiphany, or suggestive details, i.e., a suicidal woman cooking dinner for guests while her abusive husband watches.
Your sleeves were long, buttoned tight to your wrists,
in August. You boiled potatoes with your sunglasses on.
The oven crackled. Lamb is burning, he said.
One poignant poem is “Lessons from My Absent Father,” and the lessons are dubious. Harwood’s father abandoned her mother when he discovered the pregnancy, setting a scene for the future child’s confusion and anxiety about the missing phantom parent. A lesser poet would lament the loss and anxiety, but Harwood has a strong imagination working.
I was always told, whenever I asked, that one of two things
happened to my phantom father:
either he hitched away, burning across the sky
on the tail of a comet, or he stole my grandmother’s
‘51 Chevy and burned across every highway on the map
on his way from Idaho to the furthest tip of northern
Michigan, where someone new was waiting, stopping
only when he skidded on November ice into a
frozen lake somewhere in the Dakotas, settling the
frame of the now forever rusting Chevy deep
in the lakebed, where no divers could be paid to go, and
too deep to ever come home from, even after a thaw.
A sense of fantasy and humor mitigates the grief until the poet closes in on a brutal truth:
I think my father didn’t fall through a lake on his way
to disappearing. He just knew how to streak away through
the heavens, staying faint and unspectacular, while arcing
sixty moons across the sky.
The final lesson, however grim, has a touch of defiance:
disappearing is the easy part
but only the hummingbird and the dragonfly
know the art of reverse flight
even my father
had no lesson for this.
Another poem called “The Poet’s Widower” concerns a bereaved partner left behind who glimpses the elusive spirit of the dead spouse:
Now,
he will keep watch from high windows
for her on occasion, even after the vanishing,
eyes strained for the shape of her in the
yawning street, once catching sight
of her passing beneath the street lamp
home to him from night.
He could never be sure of it.
From a distance, grief moves like any other
shadow, caressing first, then smothering
the light.
Anyone who has ever lost a spouse will recognize the truth of those lines.
Shellie Harwood’s poems often illustrate too familiar headlines like “Two Children Shot Dead in Richmond,” but in one stunning work, the children are hers. Here is the opening stanza of “Burnt Planet”:
— for Morgan and Nicholas
Our babies did not know the planet was burning.
They woke star-eyed and sticky-fingered,
fat fists filled with dappled daylight,
mouths open for the first worms
and mama’s fresh cream warm from breast to belly.
They did not know to care for icecaps melting.
They woke stuffed into sausage snowsuits,
thrown into fresh powdered winter,
tipping top heavy into drifts,
lifting puffy arms to fly with magpies,
starlings, and the Northern flickers.
I wish I had space to review this collection in more depth, but all 34 poems deliver universal truths with fresh lyrics and a clear insight into what it means to be human. This is a mandate of art that Shellie Harwood meets with great precision and feeling.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
