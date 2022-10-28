A little boy is preparing for his first day of school. He is dressed in new school clothes, carrying a backpack full of supplies as suggested by his teacher, including pencils, erasers, crayons, glue, safety scissors and a homemade peanut butter and jelly sandwich lovingly made by mom for lunch time. He is all wrapped up in anxiety and excitement to see his classmates and make new friends.
On this special day, mom will be driving him to school, instead of the school bus. She plans to walk him to his class, help him settle in and then wave goodbye. As she hugs him, expressing her overwhelming love for him, she whispers in his ear, “Make sure you share your crayons!” He smiles up at her, fully understanding her coded words. He understands her intent is not just literal sharing, but also applies to his behavior, his words, with his classmates and teachers. He was raised in a home of respect and manners. He knows his mom wants this teaching to continue as he enters the community.
What are these “crayons” I speak of? Could they be tolerance, kindness, compassion, empathy, the skill of listening, knowledge, intelligence? Maybe it is making the effort to sit by the kid at lunch, that everyone else avoids? Maybe it is being an old fashioned gentleman and holding the door? Most definitely it is not being a bully — not making fun of others or calling them names.
School age children are not the only humans with crayons. We as adults have a bunch of them to use and share everyday. A smile for a struggling coworker? A spirit of compromise in debate? Sharing our time for community projects? Following and setting an example of obeying our laws and ordinances? And, not being a bully in social situations. Crayons get dull with use and need sharpening so lets make sure we stay in tune with those around us.
With a new legislative session approaching, we are saying goodbye to some who did not “share their crayons.” Some are returning and some new members are joining the group. I hope they are not like the new kid that moves to town in the middle of the school year. Let's accept them and their ideas and help them learn the ropes.
I am not the little boy in this story but I was raised in a home where this ethos was promoted. I have lived the majority of my life in my hometown and have witnessed many good examples of “sharing crayons.” The city of Preston recently lost a “crayon sharer” in the passing of former three-term city councilwoman Saundra Hubbard. This lady served her family and community with indefatigable and admirable involvement via hours and hours of event planning, meal preparation (she made a top-notch prime rib) and fundraising. Many of her acts were anonymous, which makes them all the more valuable. She watched over and sometimes gave well intentioned admonishments to many on the city staff who were coincidentally in the same age group as her own three sons. Therefore, many of us referred to her as “Mom Hub.” We will miss her dearly and remember her example.
You don’t have to be an elected official to “share your crayons.” As members of our respective communities and families, there are many ways to be generous with our talents and skills. Look for your nursing homes, your churches, your schools and your neighbors. You don’t have to be the gregarious social butterfly either; just get involved and be aware of your surroundings and the needs of others. Even if you feel you only have the small box of eight basic colors, share them. If you are fortunate enough to have the big box with the built in sharpener (mom never did buy that one for me…too expensive she said) by all means share them.
Doing so will benefit all and eventually someone will tell you, as I would say to Saundra, “Thank you, my friend. Job well done!”
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
