Leonard Hitchcock

Leonard Hitchcock

To the editor: Please use bold-face type for the quoted passage in Para. 6.

Occasionally it is useful to focus attention upon an Idaho legislator whose politics are so extreme that they call into question that legislator’s capacity to perform the duties of his or her office. Such a legislator is Sen. Tammy Nichols (Middleton), who recently (re)introduced a bill that would classify giving any dose of a vaccine containing mRNA (which includes the various COVID vaccines), as a misdemeanor criminal offense.

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.