Occasionally it is useful to focus attention upon an Idaho legislator whose politics are so extreme that they call into question that legislator’s capacity to perform the duties of his or her office. Such a legislator is Sen. Tammy Nichols (Middleton), who recently (re)introduced a bill that would classify giving any dose of a vaccine containing mRNA (which includes the various COVID vaccines), as a misdemeanor criminal offense.
In her original bill, she forbade using a mRNA vaccine on any mammal, only to discover that the agricultural community was developing just such vaccines for use in combating a variety of diseases. She then limited the bill to humans only.
In a hearing about the bill in February it was pointed out to Ms. Nichols by Rep. Ilana Rubel that both the Pfizer and Moderna versions of the vaccine were approved under the ordinary FDA process after being subjected to all the normal tests. Nichols’ response was that that approval "may not have been done like we thought it should've been done."
Interestingly, this is basically the argument used in the judicial case being brought against mifepristone, the medicinal abortion pill. The plaintiffs insist that the FDA “approved the drug using an accelerated process that required it to consider pregnancy an ‘illness,’ for which the abortion drug would provide a ‘meaningful therapeutic benefit.’ But pregnancy is not an illness.” How that fact nullifies a two-decade record of safe use of mifepristone by millions of women is not explained
The COVID vaccines, as well, were initially given an Emergency Use Authorization, but subsequently received full approval on the basis of all the normal examinations. There have been over 672 million doses of those vaccines administered since COVID began, and serious problems have been very rare. No one denies that problems were, and are, possible; in fact, the FDA has provided an ongoing file of such reports in what is called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
It may well be that Sen. Nichols cited VAERS when she defended her bill before her colleagues, for there have been reports from Florida that claim that numerous serious health problems have occurred in that state to people who have taken the COVID vaccines. The FDA and the CDC issued a joint response to the Florida state surgeon general about those reports, which emphatically states that any inference that the reports are evidence of an increase of risk caused by COVID-19 vaccines “is incorrect, misleading and could be harmful to the American public.” (Bold-face in the original.)
The FDA and CDC present a thorough critique of the VAERS Florida reports. They note two serious failures: 1) The life-threatening medical problems described may well have occurred, but there was no evidence that the COVID vaccine was the cause of those medical conditions. Without evidence of a causal connection, the problems could well have been the result of pre-existing or underlying problems; 2) Any judgment regarding the utility of a vaccine must compare the probable dangers of contracting the disease being vaccinated for, to the dangers of taking the vaccine itself. This consideration was not made in the Florida reports, though it is quite likely that, for many of those cases reported, the danger of contracting COVID might well have been far greater than any risk associated with the vaccine.
A final problem with the Florida reports is a political one. The present governor of Florida is expected to run for president and seems to be attempting to create a public record of hard-right conservatism that Trump can’t equal. He has recently become an opponent of vaccination, and it is he who recently appointed the Florida surgeon general who submitted those reports to VAERS.
The radical right has a history of opposition to vaccination, and Sen. Nichols is clearly a radical right-winger. She was a two-term member of the Idaho House, then decided to run for a state Senate seat in 2022, hoping to help correct the view of many conservative House members that “the Senate is a place that good bills go to die.” Soon after joining the Senate, she became co-chair of the Senate Freedom Caucus, one of a recently created network of state government legislative sub-groups that imitate the U.S. House’s ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus.
But how is it that a right-wing political orientation could lead a legislator to seek to deprive an entire state’s population of the right to take a legal, medically approved vaccine that managed, as several studies have estimated, to avert 3.25 million deaths, and 18.6 million hospitalizations in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID epidemic (2020-2021)?
And how could that legislator be the same legislator who has asserted that there is a “basic right of body autonomy,” meaning by that that a government “must never be able to force you to put something into your body that you don’t want,” and vowed that, because taking any medication involves some risk, a person must have “a choice.” If you don’t have a choice, “then you really have no freedoms at all.” Wouldn’t that legislator’s bill, if it became a law, deny precisely that “bodily autonomy,” and “choice,” to all Idahoans who might wish to take a vaccine created using mRNA?
But there’s more going on here. To put it briefly, Trump has created a new political order. He’s convinced Republicans that they are the god-fearing good guys in an all-out war with the degenerate Democrat bad guys. In other words, he’s sold them a version of his own view of the public: that people either like him or hate him; so, they are either friends or enemies; and his enemies will use any tactic to destroy him (including stealing elections), so his friends must respond with a similar lack of restraint. Moreover, he has persuaded his minions that this battle-to-the-death is so important that the political commitment of combatants become part of their identities. You’re not just a biomedical scientist, you’re a Republican or Democratic biomedical scientist. Thus, every issue becomes a political issue.
Consequently, Tammy Nichols, though she may not know beans about vaccine biomedicine, knows that no Democrat is to be trusted, which means that most of the media is lying to us, as are Democrats working in the current Democratic administration, including the FDA and CDC, who are probably are part of a “deep state” conspiracy. But no one is around to protect us from those evil liberals except our state government. So…
She invents a health threat — though she has no credible evidence that there is one — and offers an extreme legal solution to it which violates a right that she, herself, declares to be essential to personal freedom. Does all this lead us to believe that Sen. Nichols is capable of performing the thoughtful assessments of proposed legislation that her job requires? It does not.
