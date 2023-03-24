The current contests of woke versus rational, wholesome versus decadent, war versus peace, fantasy versus science and lies versus truth are tearing apart the fabric of our unique American dream. Who is the aggressor in this conflict? Who has crossed the borders of decency, normalized gender mental gymnastics, created a new wave of racism, forgotten the human and material cost of war and ignored the basic fundamentals of economics?
Hint, turn on CNN, MSNBC or NPR and there they are on the airwaves. Read the 2020 platform of the Democratic Party and there you’ll find the foolish catechism of equity over competency. Look at the lavish spending bills passed by the Biden administration and there is the culprit that caused our inflation.
As President Joe Biden slips deeper into his world of dementia and delusion, those with evil aims are in full control of the administrative branch of our government. I say “evil” in the fullest meaning of the word because neither “incompetency” nor “ignorance” nor “indolence” can explain the scope of the devastation wrought by those of the elite left.
It’s a fruitless struggle to find anything rational, wholesome, peaceful, scientific or honest anywhere in the people, the policies or the practices of the Biden administration and the Democratic Party’s machine. A bold statement, but the facts testify the truth of it.
The economy is a train wreck with more cars (banks) going off the rails every week. The East Palestine toxic train derailment was (is) a terrible reality, but inflation, bank failures, ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance investing in all its many forms) are a far more devastating reality.
Soon the Federal Reserve Board will have to choose between quelling inflation (raising interest rates again, i.e. shrinking the money supply) to restore some measure of confidence in the value of a dollar or bailing out insolvent banks and investors. The ripple effects of either action will release a toxic cloud in the economy.
The present and future supply of our energy is in peril. First, Biden campaigned on a war on oil and coal. Then he made good his promise by shutting down the safest and most economical (pipeline) way to move oil and gas. Next, Biden did everything the federal government could do to discourage exploration, drilling and refining while at the same time selling off our strategic reserves to mask the inevitable price increases of Biden Oil. Oh wait, then he capped it off (pun intended) by simultaneously curtailing gas supplies to Europe, creating an environmental incident and poking Russia with an act of war.
Exactly how do the elite geniuses in charge of picking the winners and losers in our economy plan to create enough electric power for our comfort, lifestyle and transportation? Simple, the peasants will give up their comforts, revert to a lower standard of living and travel less without the empowering freedom of private transportation.
Biden and company tell us to ignore our massive supplies of natural gas. Turn off your gas stove and go electric. Now it’s okay to kill the whales (truly ironic) and the birds with wind farms. A policy to promote a resurgence of nuclear power would at least hold out some hope of producing the clean energy a growing economy would require, but no, this option is not even discussed.
Using woke, irrelevant criteria in countless decisions is bearing predictably rotten fruit. From airline safety, to military prowess, to cabinet and judicial appointments it’s a decline of quality by any measure in every space. Universities and medical schools are embracing lower or no standards for degrees that once were a certificate of quality and competency.
The destructive effect of equity-woke grows when the mere word “racist,” “homophobe” or “misogynist” is enough to stop conversation, much less debate. How long will it be before, as in England, one is arrested for silently thinking a prayer near an abortion center.
In no other context is the term “evil” more appropriate than in describing the efforts of the left to corrupt the innocence of children. From grooming sexualization to working on tender, fluid minds with regard to their role in life we are seeing multiple assaults on innocence and the mental health of children.
There are girls and there are boys. Apart from extremely rare biological anomalies that’s all there is. Neither sexual attraction nor physical alterations can change a boy into a girl or a girl into a boy. There are degrees of feminism and degrees of masculinity, but boys are still boys and girls are still girls.
Polls show that the Biden machine is consistently and often deeply out of step with the interests, opinions and desires of the majority of the population they purport to represent. Some elected Republicans are ignoring their constituents as well. So fragile is the left’s foundation that censorship is their first solution to solving real problems. As if closing our eyes will make all their evils go away.
It’s time to wipe away the distorting film of evil liberal lies, believe your own eyes and see things as they are.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.