Paul Entrikin

Paul Entrikin

The current contests of woke versus rational, wholesome versus decadent, war versus peace, fantasy versus science and lies versus truth are tearing apart the fabric of our unique American dream. Who is the aggressor in this conflict? Who has crossed the borders of decency, normalized gender mental gymnastics, created a new wave of racism, forgotten the human and material cost of war and ignored the basic fundamentals of economics?

Hint, turn on CNN, MSNBC or NPR and there they are on the airwaves. Read the 2020 platform of the Democratic Party and there you’ll find the foolish catechism of equity over competency. Look at the lavish spending bills passed by the Biden administration and there is the culprit that caused our inflation.

Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.