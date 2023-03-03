A couple weeks ago, I wrote about a famous Republican president, Abraham Lincoln. But there is another Republican president from history that is very close to being my favorite, next to Lincoln. Someone with whom I share a birthday with; someone whose first wife was my seventh cousin three times removed (whatever that means). President Theodore Roosevelt born Oct. 27, 1858, into one of the more wealthy families in New York City.
Just like Lincoln, Teddy has had hundreds, if not thousands, of books written about his life. One of the better ones, again by Doris Kearns Goodwin, is called “The Bully Pulpit: Theodore Roosevelt, Willam Howard Taft, and the Golden Age of Journalism.” She chronicles the first decade of the Progressive Era through the lens of friendship between these two presidents. A friendship that waxed and waned through the years.
He had a much different childhood than Lincoln. One of money and comfort versus Lincoln’s abject poverty. One of poor health, asthma and physical weakness, versus Lincoln’s seemingly natural backwoods strength. Thanks to his father’s influence, Teddy had a sympathetic strain in his character for the poor, the disadvantaged and the underprivileged. Lincoln, on the other hand, did not have much of a relationship with his own father and thought more highly of his step-mother who raised him from a young age.
This guy was so tough, it was by tenacious physical effort that he built his body to overcome the asthmatic childhood that kept him nearly homebound. He once gave an 84-minute speech after just being wounded in an attempted assassination. He assembled volunteers for the Spanish-American war called “The Rough Riders” and attempted to do the same when World War I broke out but was denied by then President Woodrow Wilson.
His rise to the presidency came accidentally, with the death of President McKinley by an assailant's bullet. It is ironic that he was thrust into the vice presidency by embarrassed Republican party leaders to keep from winning a second term as governor of New York. Their move backfired and the man they feared most was now in the White House.
He battled journalists as a master manipulator of the press. HIs axiom of “you don’t have to prove it, you just have to get people to believe it” was preached to reporters noting his every word as he took his morning shave. They craved his bombastic, flamboyant style, ever running over with rodomontade. He made the “bully pulpit” a popular phrase and technique, copied by more than one succeeding politician. Anyone come to mind?
He battled big corporations in the antitrust movement, particularly JP Morgan. His goal was to not to be anti-business but simply to get them to play by the rules. Taking a play straight from Abraham Lincoln, he enrolled the millionaire Morgan as an ally, instead of a rival, in breaking the infamous coal strike that was close to crippling the nation in 1912. Again, like Lincoln, he made moves that pushed the Constitution to its limit because he believed that sometimes the people are more important than the Constitution. Maybe a correlation can be drawn to actions taken by current governors as they attempted to protect or control the spread of a contagious disease? Actions that may or may not have had the law on their side, but made in a time of crisis with no history to fall back on?
On a “trivial pursuit” note, he is credited with changing the name of “the executive mansion” to “The White House.” Eleanor Roosevelt (whose maiden and married name never changed) was walked down the aisle in her marriage to FDR by none other than her uncle Teddy. As the first sworn in president of the new 20th century, he invited Booker T. Washington to join him at dinner at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Creating what the press called, “the black incident in a white house.” Again, standing up to what was still a strong racist element in the country, he showed indefatigable courage and strength.
The next time you visit Yellowstone National Park or many other such venues, you should thank Teddy. He used executive power to protect over 23 million acres of American land in different forms, albeit involving taking away land from indigenous people.
He was not without faults and has many blunders on his resume. Most noteworthy and admitted in his memoirs is his public declaration, on the eve of winning his second term, that he would not seek a third term, no matter the demand. This came back to haunt him when his hand picked successor, William Howard Taft failed to follow Teddy’s instructions. An unsuccessful attempt to unseat Taft four years later, pretty much extinguished Theodore’s political spotlight.
If I hold another picnic for historical figures, the rough riding Republican will be on my guest list. That leaves two other spots. Any suggestions?
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
