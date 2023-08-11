It was shocking enough to hear that Sinead O’Connor had died, the iconoclastic writer who was, in the words of Galway troubadour, Jamie Mc Donald, “stubbornly Irish,” but to also hear of the death of Robbie Robertson was sudden and complete. Sinead O’Connor’s death wasn’t that surprising considering her many struggles with fame and life, but Robertson’s exit was unexpected. The cause of death was evidently prostate cancer. He is ranked 59th in Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 greatest guitarists.
Robertson was born in Canada on July 5 to a Native American woman and a Jewish father in 1943. He is known for forming the legendary “Band” and touring with and supporting Bob Dylan in 1965 and 1966. He was a superb sensitive guitarist, and a favorite of Eric Clapton, who once wanted to join The Band. Robinson wrote many of The Band’s greatest songs including “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” “Up on Cripple Creek,” “Ophelia” and “The Weight.”
At one point, Robertson got tired of touring and seeing the effects of drugs on The Band and decided to go out with a final great concert, which became the Martin Scorsese film, “The Last Waltz,” shot on Thanksgiving Day 1976.
“The road has taken a lot of the great ones,” Robertson said at the time, according to Rolling Stone magazine. “Hank Williams, Buddy Holly, Otis Redding, Janis, Jimi Hendrix, Elvis. It’s a goddamn impossible way of life.”
The band’s drummer, Levon Helm, was not happy with the choice and referred to the film as a “going out of business garage sale.” Years later, Robertson held Helm’s hand as he lay dying on April 19, 2012. The film still captured The Band as its best performing with some remarkable guests, including Eric Clapton, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell. Bob Dylan showed up at the end to perform “Forever Young” among others.
The bass player, Rick Danko, died of a heart attack on Dec. 10, 1999. He sang the memorable version of “It Makes No Difference.” His death was related to weight gain and possibly heroin addiction. The piano player, Richard Manuel, hanged himself on March 4, 1986, while The Band, without Helm or Robertson, was touring. I saw them perform a week before at the Palomino, and though they were still effective, something was missing. Manuel seemed to be floating over the piano keys.
Robertson’s demise leaves only Garth Hudson remaining.
Robbie Robertson was the leader of The Band but managed to keep himself out of the spotlight, playing just what was necessary. It was always good, even great, but not splashy. The key to Robertson’s guitar work is that it was so moving, yet subtle.
One of my favorite songs by Robbie Robertson is “The Weight.” It has basically four simple chords and speaks loudly.
“I wanted to write music that felt like it could’ve been written 50 years ago, tomorrow, yesterday — that had this lost-in-time quality,” Mr. Robertson said in the PBS documentary “Shakespeares in the Alley” which aired in 1996.
Watch Robbie Robertson’s work with Eric Clapton when they exchange leads in “The Last Waltz.”
He was a unique talent.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
