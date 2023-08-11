It was shocking enough to hear that Sinead O’Connor had died, the iconoclastic writer who was, in the words of Galway troubadour, Jamie Mc Donald, “stubbornly Irish,” but to also hear of the death of Robbie Robertson was sudden and complete. Sinead O’Connor’s death wasn’t that surprising considering her many struggles with fame and life, but Robertson’s exit was unexpected. The cause of death was evidently prostate cancer. He is ranked 59th in Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

Robertson was born in Canada on July 5 to a Native American woman and a Jewish father in 1943. He is known for forming the legendary “Band” and touring with and supporting Bob Dylan in 1965 and 1966. He was a superb sensitive guitarist, and a favorite of Eric Clapton, who once wanted to join The Band. Robinson wrote many of The Band’s greatest songs including “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” “Up on Cripple Creek,” “Ophelia” and “The Weight.”

Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.