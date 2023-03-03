Brian Parsons

Brian Parsons

“The sadist desires to command and control. The masochist desires to be freed from the burdens of liberty.” ― A.E. Samaan

The 1978 comedy “Animal House” depicts the charades of the rag-tag Delta Tau Chi fraternity that clashes with Faber College Dean Wormer to maintain their university charter. Opposing Delta Tau Chi is the neighboring prestigious Omega Theta Pi fraternity. In one notable scene, frat pledge Chip Diller, portrayed by actor Kevin Bacon, is hazed in ritual embarrassment by his senior Omega brothers. As he kneels on his hands and knees, his cloaked initiators paddle his bottom, at which time he winces and pleads politely, “Thank you, sir. May I have another?” This scene embodies the conservatives’ repeated abuses for a perceived seat at the table of national politics. Will conservatives bend the knee to their initiators once again, or will conservatives continue to drive policy from the bottom up?

Brian Parsons is a paleoconservative columnist in Idaho, a proud husband and father, and saved by Grace. You can follow him at WithdrawConsent.org or find his columns at the American Thinker, in the Idaho State Journal, or in other regional publications.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.