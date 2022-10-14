Got a couple of hours to kill? Then go to Wikipedia and search “List of lawsuits involving Donald Trump.”
One must assume that the twice-impeached former president is a viable candidate for the Guinness World Records when it comes to people having a lawsuit fetish.
I mention this only because it makes it all the more inconceivable that Trump is the face — plus the heart, soul and any other body part you care to mention — of the Republican Party.
In a Deseret News article last month, Matthew Continetti, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, stated, “2016 was the last year the GOP produced a platform. Since then, Republicans have just followed Trump wherever he wanted to go.”
Unmistakable evidence of such out-of-whack loyalty is found in the use of the acronym RINO (Republican in Name Only). Back in the 1990s, the RINO label was occasionally given to a Republican politician deemed insufficiently loyal to the party and its ideology or too politically liberal.
But that is no longer the case. Now the term RINO has nothing to do with disloyalty to Republican policies or principles. Instead, it simply means disloyalty to Trump.
Donald Trump frequently uses RINO to blast Republican politicians who cross him even once, no matter how loyal the individuals have been to the GOP ideology throughout their careers — in some cases more consistently loyal than Trump himself.
Check their records: As The Deseret News article points out, Liz Cheney, William Barr, Brian Kemp and Lindsey Graham, among others, have all been loyal Republicans when it comes to party policy and ideology.
But any effort on their part to find the truth regarding Trump’s misdeeds or dare to imply that a bipartisan proposal may be what’s best for the country, and they are instantly labeled by Trump as RINOs.
The acronym DINO (Democrat in Name Only), on the other hand, exists, but to my knowledge has never been used by politicians to denigrate a fellow Democrat, not even Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
Idaho Republican politicians have generally avoided using the RINO name-calling propaganda strategy in place of intelligent discussion of issues, yet some come awfully close.
In an Idaho GOP press release, dated Oct. 3, Rep. Dorothy Moon, chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party, though never directly calling anyone a RINO, appears to be implying a similar charge.
In her press release, Rep. Moon’s beef appears to be that certain Idaho Republican politicians have the gall to turn their backs on the party in attempting to do what is best for all Idahoans. It apparently rankles her that these Republicans have the courage and integrity to publicly admit that, in some political races this November, Republican candidates are not the best people for the job.
Specifically, Rep. Moon criticizes four well-established Republicans who understand that an R or a D after a politician’s name is not and should not be the sole qualifying factor for informed voters to consider. Otherwise, the labels Republican and Democrat become nothing more than stereotypes and make politicians as simplistic as one-dimensional life-size cardboard cutout figures.
Longtime Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa and former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones, both Republicans and targets of Rep. Moon’s derision, support Democrat nominee Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general against GOP nominee and former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador.
Ysursa said he is supporting a Democrat for the first time because, “The AG’s office is not a place for a purveyor of the Big Lie.” Jim Jones said in an op-ed, “It would not hurt for Attorney General wannabe Raul Labrador to spend a little time learning what the AG does. It is quite obvious from his campaign literature that he has no clue.”
Republican businessman Tommy Ahlquist is called out by Rep. Moon for his “liberal political leanings.” Ahlquist wrote an op-ed last spring warning against the rising threat of Idaho conservative extremists — a list which included Dorothy Moon.
One other target of Rep. Moon’s ire is Fred Martin, a fifth-term state senator and current chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, who lost earlier this year in the primary. Moon describes Martin’s decade of public service as “middling” while totally ignoring his extensive list of accomplishments and awards.
After all Martin has done for the Republican Party, Rep. Moon is irate over the fact he has decided to support Democrat Rick Just for Martin’s senate seat in the November general election.
Sen. Martin explains that he feels Rick Just is the better candidate regarding support for education opportunities for all Idahoans. That’s it. And for that, Rep. Moon is willing to throw lifelong Republican Martin under the school bus?!
When asked about Martin’s endorsement, Just said, “I hope this is a trend.” He went on to say that moderate Republicans should choose candidates based on their ideas and merits, not on their party’s name.
Just said that he has always been a Democrat, but he votes for Republicans, too, which might make Rick Just a DINO.
So, here we have a RINO supporting a DINO to do what’s best for Idaho — sounds like nothing more than the way a healthy functioning democracy is supposed to work.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.