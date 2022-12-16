Marriage has always been the fundamental building block of our society. In recent years, it has also become one of the most debated and controversial political issues in this country. When the House of Representatives voted this week to send H.R. 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act, to be signed into law, I heard from a lot of Idahoans who had questions and concerns about both this bill and the larger issue of how we define marriage in this country. This is a dialogue I value and welcome. What I do not welcome, however, is how some people are using this issue to score political points and create fear among my constituents. The people of Idaho know the difference between legitimate political debate and fearmonger tactics, and I believe it is important to set the record straight.

I’ve heard some people try to characterize a vote against H.R. 8404 as a vote to protect states’ rights, as if it would force the state of Idaho to issue a marriage license to anyone regardless of state law. That depiction of the bill is misleading and inaccurate. H.R. 8404, which passed with a broad and bipartisan vote both in the Senate and the House, simply states that when two people are lawfully married in one state, that marriage must be recognized in any other state. This is current federal law, and the bill does nothing to change that.

